Yamuna Syndicate Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 17.55% YOY

Yamuna Syndicate Q4 Results Live : Yamuna Syndicate declared their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 5.02% & the profit increased by 17.55% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 1.46% and the profit increased by 60.22%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 12.54% q-o-q & increased by 17.85% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 81.61% q-o-q & decreased by 93.29% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹1470.77 for Q4 which increased by 17.55% Y-o-Y.
Yamuna Syndicate has delivered 3.35% return in the last 1 week, 13.22% return in the last 6 months and 29.19% YTD return.
Currently, Yamuna Syndicate has a market cap of ₹984.8 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹33449 & ₹10701 respectively.
Yamuna Syndicate Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|14.3
|14.51
|-1.46%
|15.05
|-5.02%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.51
|0.46
|+12.54%
|0.44
|+17.85%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.03
|0.02
|+64.82%
|0.03
|+25.67%
|Total Operating Expense
|14.27
|14.35
|-0.59%
|14.62
|-2.43%
|Operating Income
|0.03
|0.16
|-81.61%
|0.43
|-93.29%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|47.91
|28.33
|+69.12%
|38.68
|+23.88%
|Net Income
|45.21
|28.22
|+60.22%
|38.46
|+17.55%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1470.77
|917.98
|+60.22%
|1251.2
|+17.55%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹45.21Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹14.3Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!