Yamuna Syndicate Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 17.55% YOY

Yamuna Syndicate Q4 Results Live : Yamuna Syndicate declared their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 5.02% & the profit increased by 17.55% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 1.46% and the profit increased by 60.22%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 12.54% q-o-q & increased by 17.85% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 81.61% q-o-q & decreased by 93.29% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹1470.77 for Q4 which increased by 17.55% Y-o-Y.

Yamuna Syndicate has delivered 3.35% return in the last 1 week, 13.22% return in the last 6 months and 29.19% YTD return.

Currently, Yamuna Syndicate has a market cap of ₹984.8 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹33449 & ₹10701 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Yamuna Syndicate Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 14.3 14.51 -1.46% 15.05 -5.02% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.51 0.46 +12.54% 0.44 +17.85% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.03 0.02 +64.82% 0.03 +25.67% Total Operating Expense 14.27 14.35 -0.59% 14.62 -2.43% Operating Income 0.03 0.16 -81.61% 0.43 -93.29% Net Income Before Taxes 47.91 28.33 +69.12% 38.68 +23.88% Net Income 45.21 28.22 +60.22% 38.46 +17.55% Diluted Normalized EPS 1470.77 917.98 +60.22% 1251.2 +17.55%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹45.21Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹14.3Cr

