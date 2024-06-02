Hello User
Yamuna Syndicate Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 17.55% YOY

Yamuna Syndicate Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 17.55% YOY

Livemint

Yamuna Syndicate Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 5.02% YoY & profit increased by 17.55% YoY

Yamuna Syndicate Q4 Results Live

Yamuna Syndicate Q4 Results Live : Yamuna Syndicate declared their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 5.02% & the profit increased by 17.55% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 1.46% and the profit increased by 60.22%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 12.54% q-o-q & increased by 17.85% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 81.61% q-o-q & decreased by 93.29% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 1470.77 for Q4 which increased by 17.55% Y-o-Y.

Yamuna Syndicate has delivered 3.35% return in the last 1 week, 13.22% return in the last 6 months and 29.19% YTD return.

Currently, Yamuna Syndicate has a market cap of 984.8 Cr and 52wk high/low of 33449 & 10701 respectively.

Yamuna Syndicate Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue14.314.51-1.46%15.05-5.02%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.510.46+12.54%0.44+17.85%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.030.02+64.82%0.03+25.67%
Total Operating Expense14.2714.35-0.59%14.62-2.43%
Operating Income0.030.16-81.61%0.43-93.29%
Net Income Before Taxes47.9128.33+69.12%38.68+23.88%
Net Income45.2128.22+60.22%38.46+17.55%
Diluted Normalized EPS1470.77917.98+60.22%1251.2+17.55%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹45.21Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹14.3Cr

