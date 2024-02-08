Yash Chemex Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 20.39% YoY

Yash Chemex declared their Q3 FY24 results on 05 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 8.4% & the profit decreased by 20.39% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 0.76% and the profit decreased by 48.1%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 11.57% q-o-q & increased by 54.74% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 55.1% q-o-q & increased by 331.57% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.38 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 20.3% Y-o-Y.
Yash Chemex has delivered -7.9% return in the last 1 week, -27.08% return in the last 6 months, and -0.65% YTD return.
Currently, Yash Chemex has a market cap of ₹65.9 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹99.5 & ₹59.1 respectively.
Yash Chemex Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|18.91
|19.05
|-0.76%
|20.64
|-8.4%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.08
|0.1
|-11.57%
|0.05
|+54.74%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.03
|0.03
|-16.18%
|0.03
|+0.71%
|Total Operating Expense
|18.04
|17.13
|+5.34%
|21.02
|-14.14%
|Operating Income
|0.86
|1.92
|-55.1%
|-0.37
|+331.57%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.55
|1.93
|-71.43%
|0.43
|+27.11%
|Net Income
|0.39
|0.75
|-48.1%
|0.49
|-20.39%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.38
|0.73
|-48.05%
|0.48
|-20.3%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹0.39Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹18.91Cr
