Yash Chemex Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 20.39% YoY

Yash Chemex declared their Q3 FY24 results on 05 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 8.4% & the profit decreased by 20.39% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 0.76% and the profit decreased by 48.1%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 11.57% q-o-q & increased by 54.74% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 55.1% q-o-q & increased by 331.57% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹0.38 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 20.3% Y-o-Y.

Yash Chemex has delivered -7.9% return in the last 1 week, -27.08% return in the last 6 months, and -0.65% YTD return.

Currently, Yash Chemex has a market cap of ₹65.9 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹99.5 & ₹59.1 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Yash Chemex Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 18.91 19.05 -0.76% 20.64 -8.4% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.08 0.1 -11.57% 0.05 +54.74% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.03 0.03 -16.18% 0.03 +0.71% Total Operating Expense 18.04 17.13 +5.34% 21.02 -14.14% Operating Income 0.86 1.92 -55.1% -0.37 +331.57% Net Income Before Taxes 0.55 1.93 -71.43% 0.43 +27.11% Net Income 0.39 0.75 -48.1% 0.49 -20.39% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.38 0.73 -48.05% 0.48 -20.3%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹0.39Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹18.91Cr

