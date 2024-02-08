Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Yash Chemex Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 20.39% YoY

Yash Chemex Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 20.39% YoY

Livemint

Yash Chemex Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 8.4% YoY & profit decreased by 20.39% YoY

Yash Chemex Q3 FY24 Results Live

Yash Chemex declared their Q3 FY24 results on 05 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 8.4% & the profit decreased by 20.39% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 0.76% and the profit decreased by 48.1%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 11.57% q-o-q & increased by 54.74% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 55.1% q-o-q & increased by 331.57% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.38 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 20.3% Y-o-Y.

Yash Chemex has delivered -7.9% return in the last 1 week, -27.08% return in the last 6 months, and -0.65% YTD return.

Currently, Yash Chemex has a market cap of 65.9 Cr and 52wk high/low of 99.5 & 59.1 respectively.

Yash Chemex Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue18.9119.05-0.76%20.64-8.4%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.080.1-11.57%0.05+54.74%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.030.03-16.18%0.03+0.71%
Total Operating Expense18.0417.13+5.34%21.02-14.14%
Operating Income0.861.92-55.1%-0.37+331.57%
Net Income Before Taxes0.551.93-71.43%0.43+27.11%
Net Income0.390.75-48.1%0.49-20.39%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.380.73-48.05%0.48-20.3%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.39Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹18.91Cr

