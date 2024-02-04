Yash Management & Satellite Q3 FY24 results: profit at ₹0.46Cr, Revenue decreased by 35.72% YoY
Yash Management & Satellite declared their Q3 FY24 results on 02 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 35.72% & the profit came at ₹0.46cr. It is noteworthy that Yash Management & Satellite had declared a loss of ₹0.06cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 33.22%.