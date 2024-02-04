Yash Management & Satellite Q3 FY24 results: profit at 0.46Cr, Revenue decreased by 35.72% YoY

Yash Management & Satellite declared their Q3 FY24 results on 02 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 35.72% & the profit came at ₹0.46cr. It is noteworthy that Yash Management & Satellite had declared a loss of ₹0.06cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 33.22%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 63.1% q-o-q & decreased by 72.52% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 103.48% q-o-q & increased by 182.03% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-0.15 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 296.67% Y-o-Y.
Yash Management & Satellite has delivered 7.55% return in the last 1 week, 7.86% return in the last 6 months, and 13.59% YTD return.
Currently, Yash Management & Satellite has a market cap of ₹25.43 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹22.15 & ₹10.83 respectively.
Yash Management & Satellite Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|7.21
|10.8
|-33.22%
|11.21
|-35.72%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.14
|0.39
|-63.1%
|0.52
|-72.52%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.03
|0.53
|-94.35%
|0.25
|-87.88%
|Total Operating Expense
|7.04
|15.54
|-54.67%
|11.42
|-38.3%
|Operating Income
|0.17
|-4.74
|+103.48%
|-0.2
|+182.03%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.57
|-4.84
|+111.83%
|-0.38
|+251.72%
|Net Income
|0.46
|-2.7
|+116.91%
|-0.06
|+827.07%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.15
|-0.45
|+67.53%
|-0.04
|-296.67%
Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches
Answer today's question below!
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹0.46Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹7.21Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!