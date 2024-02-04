Yash Management & Satellite Q3 FY24 results: profit at 0.46Cr, Revenue decreased by 35.72% YoY

Yash Management & Satellite declared their Q3 FY24 results on 02 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 35.72% & the profit came at ₹0.46cr. It is noteworthy that Yash Management & Satellite had declared a loss of ₹0.06cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 33.22%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 63.1% q-o-q & decreased by 72.52% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 103.48% q-o-q & increased by 182.03% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹-0.15 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 296.67% Y-o-Y.

Yash Management & Satellite has delivered 7.55% return in the last 1 week, 7.86% return in the last 6 months, and 13.59% YTD return.

Currently, Yash Management & Satellite has a market cap of ₹25.43 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹22.15 & ₹10.83 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Yash Management & Satellite Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 7.21 10.8 -33.22% 11.21 -35.72% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.14 0.39 -63.1% 0.52 -72.52% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.03 0.53 -94.35% 0.25 -87.88% Total Operating Expense 7.04 15.54 -54.67% 11.42 -38.3% Operating Income 0.17 -4.74 +103.48% -0.2 +182.03% Net Income Before Taxes 0.57 -4.84 +111.83% -0.38 +251.72% Net Income 0.46 -2.7 +116.91% -0.06 +827.07% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.15 -0.45 +67.53% -0.04 -296.67%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹0.46Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹7.21Cr

