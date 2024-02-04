Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Yash Management & Satellite Q3 FY24 results: profit at 0.46Cr, Revenue decreased by 35.72% YoY

Yash Management & Satellite Q3 FY24 results: profit at 0.46Cr, Revenue decreased by 35.72% YoY

Livemint

Yash Management & Satellite Q3 FY24 results: Revenue decreased by 35.72% YoY & profit at 0.46Cr

Yash Management & Satellite Q3 FY24 Results Live

Yash Management & Satellite declared their Q3 FY24 results on 02 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 35.72% & the profit came at 0.46cr. It is noteworthy that Yash Management & Satellite had declared a loss of 0.06cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 33.22%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 63.1% q-o-q & decreased by 72.52% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 103.48% q-o-q & increased by 182.03% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -0.15 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 296.67% Y-o-Y.

Yash Management & Satellite has delivered 7.55% return in the last 1 week, 7.86% return in the last 6 months, and 13.59% YTD return.

Currently, Yash Management & Satellite has a market cap of 25.43 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 22.15 & 10.83 respectively.

Yash Management & Satellite Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue7.2110.8-33.22%11.21-35.72%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.140.39-63.1%0.52-72.52%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.030.53-94.35%0.25-87.88%
Total Operating Expense7.0415.54-54.67%11.42-38.3%
Operating Income0.17-4.74+103.48%-0.2+182.03%
Net Income Before Taxes0.57-4.84+111.83%-0.38+251.72%
Net Income0.46-2.7+116.91%-0.06+827.07%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.15-0.45+67.53%-0.04-296.67%

Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches

Answer today's question below!

Play Now

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.46Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹7.21Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.