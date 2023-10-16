Yatra Online Q1 results: Net profit rises 2.74% at 5.99 crore

Yatra Online Ltd on Monday posted a 2.74% growth in its net profit at ₹5.99 crore for the first quarter ended June 30 of fiscal year 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the same quarter last fiscal, the company had reported a net profit at ₹5.83 crore.

In an exchange filing, Yatra Online said that its revenue from operations in the first quarter rose at ₹110.17 crore as compared to ₹88.96 crore in the year ago period. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“We started FY24, on a strong footing on the air front with the highest number of air passengers booked since pre-Covid, up 41.5 per cent year-on-year...," said Dhruv Shringi, Yatra Online whole time director & CEO said in the statement.

Yatra Online’s total expenses in the June quarter of fiscal year 2024 surged at ₹105.3 crore as compared to ₹85.06 crore in the same quarter last fiscal year.

“As we move forward, we remain optimistic and committed to leveraging these positive trends to drive further growth and success," Shringi added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He also said that in the corporate travel sector Yatra has signed 19 new corporate customer accounts during the first quarter with an annual billing potential of ₹151 crore.

On September 28, Yatra Online completed its initial public offer (I PO) or 54,577.465 equity shares of face value of ₹1 each at an issue price of ₹142 per share comp1ising fresh issue of 4.23 crore shares and offer for sale of 1.21 crore shares by selling shareholders. The company got listed on NSE and the BSE.

Proceeds from the fresh issue worth up to ₹150 crore will be utilised towards strategic investments, acquisitions and inorganic growth and up to ₹392 crore towards investment in customer acquisition and retention, technology, and other organic growth initiatives. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shares of Yatra Online closed at ₹145.65, down 3.06% on the NSE on Monday.

