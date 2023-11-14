Yatra Online Q2 results: Net loss widens to ₹17.1 crore, revenue up 14%
- The company's consolidated revenue from operations came in at ₹94.1 crore, as compared to ₹82.4 crore in the year-ago period.
The net loss clocked by Yatra Online in the second quarter of fiscal year 2023-24 (Q2FY24) has widened to ₹17.1 crore, as per the consolidated financial results declared by the travel services provider on November 14.
In the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, the company had reported a net loss of ₹1.56 crore. Whereas, in the preceding quarter ended June 2023, Yatra had logged a net profit of ₹5.9 crore.
Even as the company's net loss grew on annual basis, its revenue from operations increased by 14 percent on-year to ₹94.1 crore in Q2FY24, as compared to ₹82.4 crore in Q2FY23. Sequentially, the operational revenue was down 14.5 percent from ₹101.1 crore in the first quarter.
Yatra's total expenses during the September 2023 quarter came in at ₹113.6 crore, higher as against ₹105.3 crore in the preceding quarter and ₹90.5 crore in the year-ago period.
The total comprehensive income was in the negative, at a loss of ₹17.2 crore, as compared to a loss of ₹2.6 crore in Q2FY23. In the first quarter of this fiscal, however, the total comprehensive income was positive, as it came in at ₹6 crore.
The net loss before tax during the second quarter stood at ₹16.2 crore, higher as compared to the net loss excluding tax of ₹72 lakh in the year-ago period. In Q1FY24, the company had reported net profit before tax of ₹7.3 crore.
In the last trading session on November 13, Yatra's scrip settled at ₹138.30 apiece on the BSE, down 0.54 percent as against the previous day's close.
