Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Yatra Online Q2 results: Net loss widens to 17.1 crore, revenue up 14%

Yatra Online Q2 results: Net loss widens to 17.1 crore, revenue up 14%

Livemint

  • The company's consolidated revenue from operations came in at 94.1 crore, as compared to 82.4 crore in the year-ago period.

File image of Dhruv Shringi, Yatra Online co-founder and CEO (Mint)

The net loss clocked by Yatra Online in the second quarter of fiscal year 2023-24 (Q2FY24) has widened to 17.1 crore, as per the consolidated financial results declared by the travel services provider on November 14.

In the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, the company had reported a net loss of 1.56 crore. Whereas, in the preceding quarter ended June 2023, Yatra had logged a net profit of 5.9 crore.

Even as the company's net loss grew on annual basis, its revenue from operations increased by 14 percent on-year to 94.1 crore in Q2FY24, as compared to 82.4 crore in Q2FY23. Sequentially, the operational revenue was down 14.5 percent from 101.1 crore in the first quarter.

Yatra's total expenses during the September 2023 quarter came in at 113.6 crore, higher as against 105.3 crore in the preceding quarter and 90.5 crore in the year-ago period.

The total comprehensive income was in the negative, at a loss of 17.2 crore, as compared to a loss of 2.6 crore in Q2FY23. In the first quarter of this fiscal, however, the total comprehensive income was positive, as it came in at 6 crore.

The net loss before tax during the second quarter stood at 16.2 crore, higher as compared to the net loss excluding tax of 72 lakh in the year-ago period. In Q1FY24, the company had reported net profit before tax of 7.3 crore.

In the last trading session on November 13, Yatra's scrip settled at 138.30 apiece on the BSE, down 0.54 percent as against the previous day's close.

Updated: 14 Nov 2023, 06:43 PM IST
