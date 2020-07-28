Yes Bank net profit drops 60% in Q1; no disclosures on moratorium

Private sector lender Yes Bank reported a net profit of ₹45.44 crore in the three months to June 2020, down 60% year-on-year (y-o-y) led by sharp drop in total income.

Led by a 30% y-o-y decline in interest earned during the quarter, the bank’s total income fell 33% to ₹6,107 crore. Its other income fell 51% to ₹621 crore for the quarter under review.

The bank’s net interest income (NII) or the difference between interest earned and expended, during the quarter decreased 16% to ₹1,908 crore for the June quarter. Its net interest margin (NIM), a key measure of profitability stood at 3% in the June quarter, up 110 basis points (bps) from the sequential quarter.

Its total provisions fell 39% y-o-y in Q1 FY21 to ₹1,087 crore, including ₹642 crore of covid-19 provisioning.

“I think we are seeing all around that the economic activity has not been able to resume fully but definitely there is some improvement happening," said Prashant Kumar, chief executive, Yes Bank.

Unlike his peers, Kumar, declined to give any specific number of the percentage of Yes Bank’s loan book under moratorium as of now. The former chief financial officer of State Bank of India who was brought to turnaround the private lender said that giving any specific moratorium number would be ‘misleading’. The bank had 40-45% of its retail and corporate loans under moratorium, according to past disclosures on 6 May.

“If you recollect, we have already given some colour on our moratorium book at the time of declaration of annual results in May. Our numbers were almost in line with RBI’s report (Financial Stability Report). It is very difficult to give a specific number in terms of as of now how many customers are availing the moratorium and I would not like to mislead anybody by giving this number," said Kumar.

However, he provided some other insights into the historical repayment pattern of customers under moratorium. According to Kumar, 91% of Yes Bank’s retail customers who have availed the moratorium were never delinquent for more than 30 days in the last 12 months. Similarly, 70% of the collections on the retail side has started happening now, he said, adding that on the credit card side, 90% of the normal collections are happening.

“On the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) piece, 85% of our customers were never delinquent for more than 30 days in the last 12 months. That shows the behaviour of the customers in their past dealings with the bank," he said.

Yes Bank's Q1 asset quality slightly deteriorated as compared to the previous quarter. The bank's gross non-performing asset (NPA) ratio stood at 17.3% as against 16.8% in March quarter and 5.01% in the same quarter last year, while the net NPA was at 4.96% in June 2020 as against 5.03% in the sequential quarter.

The bank’s total deposits grew 11.39% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) to ₹1.17 trillion, but fell 48% on a y-o-y basis. Its total advances declined 4% sequentially and 30% y-o-y to ₹1.64 trillion in the June quarter.

“We have not stopped lending at all and are disbursing retail, MSME and corporate loans. The only thing is that disbursements are not more than the repayments and that is why there is a reduction on the overall loan side. During the quarter there was a strategy to reduce our advances but going forward as the economic activity has started improving, we are going to see a decent growth on the loan side," said Kumar.

On 23 July, the bank raised ₹14,830 crore (net of share issue expenses) through a follow-on public offering. It said that considering the capital infusion, common equity tier 1 (CET 1) ratio of the bank stands at 13.3% and total capital adequacy ratio at 20%. Kumar also said that the bank has been able to return 50% of the funds it got from Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

On Tuesday, the bank's scrip on BSE closed 3.2% lower at ₹11.90.

