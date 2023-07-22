Yes Bank Q1 results 2023: Yes Bank has declared its earnings for the first quarter for the financial year 2023-24. The private lender has reported YoY rise in net profit to the tune of 10 per cent in Q1FY24 to ₹342.52 crore against the net profit of ₹310.63 crore in corresponding period in previous financial year. On QoQ basis, the private lender reported a growth of over 69 per cent in net profit against ₹202.43 crore net profit recorded in Q4FY23.

