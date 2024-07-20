YES Bank Q1 Results Live: Earnings report to be announced today, July 20

YES Bank Q1 Results Live: Private lender Yes Bank is set to report its first quarter earnings reports for financial year FY24-25 (Q1FY25) today, on July 20. Market experts estimate good numbers are driven by the Bank's asset quality improvement, as per our earnings preview.
At least nine companies are set to announce their Q1FY25 financial results today, on Saturday, July 20. These include Kotak Mahindra Bank, YES Bank, JK Cement, Poonawala Fincorp, RBL Bank, Newton Technologies, Can Fin Homes, ICRA, and Rossari Biotech.
The Q1FY25 earnings season started from July 8 and prominent companies are among those set to declare their Q1 results this week. A host of other prominent companies will release their earnings reports in the coming weeks. Covering various sectors, the Q1FY25 earnings reports are expected to have a significant impact on stock movements in the BSE and NSE, and offer insights into the broader economic landscape.
Private lender Yes Bank will declare its first quarter results for the current financial year 2024-25. However, despite the positive outlook for the Yes Bank results, shares of the private lender dipped on Friday, just one day ahead of its Q1 results announcement.
According to stock market experts, the dip in Yes Bank's share price can be attributed to lower provisions and reduced operating expenses, which are expected to enhance the Bank's bottom line.
