Yes Bank Q1 results Live: Yes Bank is set to announce its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q1FY24) on Saturday, July 22. The private-sector lender's deposits in Q1FY24 rose 13.5 per cent to ₹219,369 crore from ₹193,241 crore in the year-ago period. Brokerage firms expect soft numbers from the bank in June quarter on weak underlying business growth. Kotak Institutional Equities expects Yes Bank's net profit to decline four per cent to ₹298 crore in the quarter-under-review.

