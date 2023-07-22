Yes Bank Q1 results Live: Yes Bank is set to announce its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q1FY24) on Saturday, July 22. The private-sector lender's deposits in Q1FY24 rose 13.5 per cent to ₹219,369 crore from ₹193,241 crore in the year-ago period. Brokerage firms expect soft numbers from the bank in June quarter on weak underlying business growth. Kotak Institutional Equities expects Yes Bank's net profit to decline four per cent to ₹298 crore in the quarter-under-review.
Yes Bank Q1 results Live: Cost of funding in focus
As most of the banks are busy improving its CASA, it would be interesting to see how Yes Bank has fared during April to June 2023 quarter on cost of funding front.
