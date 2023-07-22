Hello User
Yes Bank Q1 Results Live: Yes Bank to post earnings today. Here is what to expect

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 06:24 AM IST Livemint

Yes Bank Q1 Results Live: The private-sector lender reported a 7.5 per cent growth in its advances at 2,00,308 crore for the April-June quarter, compared to 186,367 crore in the same period last year.

Yes Bank share price surged to the tune of 2 per cent on Friday in the week gone by.

Yes Bank Q1 results Live: Yes Bank is set to announce its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q1FY24) on Saturday, July 22. The private-sector lender's deposits in Q1FY24 rose 13.5 per cent to 219,369 crore from 193,241 crore in the year-ago period. Brokerage firms expect soft numbers from the bank in June quarter on weak underlying business growth. Kotak Institutional Equities expects Yes Bank's net profit to decline four per cent to 298 crore in the quarter-under-review.

Stay tuned to our Yes Bank Q1 results live blog for latest updates on Q1FY24 earnings from the leading private-sector lender of the country.

22 Jul 2023, 06:12 AM IST Yes Bank Q1 results Live: Cost of funding in focus

As most of the banks are busy improving its CASA, it would be interesting to see how Yes Bank has fared during April to June 2023 quarter on cost of funding front.

