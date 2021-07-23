OPEN APP
Private lender Yes Bank announced its first quarter earnings on Friday in which the bank reported a net profit of 207 crore as compared to 45 crore in the same quarter last year, marking a rise of 355.2 per cent. The rise in net profit, highest since December 2018, came on the back of decline in provisions and rise in non-interest income.

The net interest income (NII), difference between interest earned and interest expended, came at 1,402 crore from 1,908 crore in the year-ago period, declining 26.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY). Net interest margin during the quarter was 2.1 per cent, down from 3 per cent in

Meanwhile, non-interest income increased 70 per cent during the quarter under review to 1,056 crore, as opposed to 621 crore in the year-ago period. Operating profit in Q1 FY22 stood at 920 crore, after a decline of 19.8 per cent from 1,147 crore in Q1 FY21.

Provisions declined 40 per cent during June quarter of the ongoing fiscal to 644 crore, from 1,087 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Corporate recoveries and resolutions stood at 1,643 core, which far outpace slippages of 1,258 crore and almost entirely offset total slippages, YES Bank said in a regulatory filing on Friday.

Ahead of its results, the bank's scrip closed 0.3% higher at 13 apiece on the BSE on Friday.

