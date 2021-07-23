Yes Bank Q1 results: Net profit soars 355% to 207 cr, NII at 1,402 crore

Yes Bank Q1 results: Net profit soars 355% to ₹207 cr, NII at ₹1,402 crore1 min read . 04:55 PM IST
Provisions declined 40 per cent during June quarter of the ongoing fiscal to ₹644 crore, from ₹1,087 crore in the same quarter last fiscal
Private lender Yes Bank announced its first quarter earnings on Friday in which the bank reported a net profit of ₹207 crore as compared to ₹45 crore in the same quarter last year, marking a rise of 355.2 per cent. The rise in net profit, highest since December 2018, came on the back of decline in provisions and rise in non-interest income.
The net interest income (NII), difference between interest earned and interest expended, came at ₹1,402 crore from ₹1,908 crore in the year-ago period, declining 26.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY). Net interest margin during the quarter was 2.1 per cent, down from 3 per cent in
Meanwhile, non-interest income increased 70 per cent during the quarter under review to ₹1,056 crore, as opposed to ₹621 crore in the year-ago period. Operating profit in Q1 FY22 stood at ₹920 crore, after a decline of 19.8 per cent from ₹1,147 crore in Q1 FY21.
Corporate recoveries and resolutions stood at ₹1,643 core, which far outpace slippages of ₹1,258 crore and almost entirely offset total slippages, YES Bank said in a regulatory filing on Friday.
Ahead of its results, the bank's scrip closed 0.3% higher at ₹13 apiece on the BSE on Friday.
