Yes Bank Q1 results 2023: As the private lender is going to announce its quarterly numbers for April to June quarter in FY24, both stock market investors and observers would be keen to see how the private lender has fared on cost of funding front. However, some brokerages are expecting soft numbers on sequential basis but a better and sustained business numbers on year-on-year basis. They said that rise in Yes Bank share price ahead of Q1 results today is nothing but better YoY number expectations from the lender. However, margins and provisioning would be definitely in focus as last two quarters have remained high interest rate regime.

