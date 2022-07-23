Yes Bank Q1FY23 results: Net profit jumps 50%, total income rises 9.67%2 min read . 02:08 PM IST
- Yes Bank results: Private lender has reported YoY jump in total income from ₹5,394.44 crore in Q1FY22 to ₹5,916.28 crore in Q1FY23
Yes Bank Q1FY23 results: Yes Bank today announced its results of the first quarter for the financial year 2022-23. It has reported a year-on-year jump in net profit by near 50 per cent at ₹311 crore in Q1FY23. The private lender also reported a YoY jump of 9.67 per cent in total income whereas its income from interest has shot up 13.47 per cent in the said period.
Net interest income of Yes Bank in Q1FY23 stands at ₹1,850 crore, recording YoY growth of ₹32 per cent. In Q1FY 2022-23, the private lender has reported YoY jump in total income from ₹5,394.44 crore in Q1FY22 to ₹5,916.28 crore in Q1FY23, logging around 9.67 rise on year-on-year basis.
Yes Bank's income from investments in the recently ended June 2022 quarter stands at ₹784.04 crore against ₹617.38 crore in Q1FY22. Means the private lender has raised its income from investments by near 27 per cent.
The private bank went on to inform that in Q1Fy23, its advances have grown 14 per cent YoY, its deposits in this period grew by around 18 per cent while its balance sheet grew 17 per cent on year-on-year basis.
In the recently ended June 2022 quarter, Yes Bank has reported operating expenses at ₹2,041.88 crore against ₹1,538.30 crore in Q1FY22, recording around 32.77 per cent jump on YoY basis.
Improvement in asset quality
Yes Bank has managed to improve its asset quality as well. Its total provision cost for Q1FY23 at ₹175 crore declined 62 per cent YoY, primarily aided by lower slippages. The private lender's payment and provisions for employees to went up from ₹645.33 crore in Q1FY22 to ₹827.13 crore in Q1 FY23.
Gross NPA ration of Yes Bank is at 13.40 per cent in Q1FY23 that stood at 15.6 per cent in Q1FY22 and 13.9 per cent in Q4FY22. Its Net NPA ration has also improved in the recently ended quarter. Yes Bank has reported that its Net NPA ratio in Q1FY23 stands at 4.2 per cent that stood at 5.8 per cent in Q1FY22 and 4.5 per cent in Q4FY22.
Slippages of Yes Bank has also come down at ₹1,072 crore in Q1FY23 against ₹2,233 crore in Q1FY22.
