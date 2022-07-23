Yes Bank Q1FY23 results: Net profit jumps 50%, total income rises 9.67%

Yes Bank Q1FY23 results: Yes Bank today announced its results of the first quarter for the financial year 2022-23. It has reported a year-on-year jump in net profit by near 50 per cent at ₹311 crore in Q1FY23. The private lender also reported a YoY jump of 9.67 per cent in total income whereas its income from interest has shot up 13.47 per cent in the said period.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}