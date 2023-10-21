Yes Bank Q2 preview: Shares rise as market expects better margins, rise in YoY profit
Yes Bank Q2 results preview: Due to low base of last year, Yes Bank is expected to report strong growth in net profit in Q2 earnings on YoY basis
Yes Bank Q2 preview: Among 21 listed companies going to announced Q2 results today, Yes Bank Ltd is one of them. The private lender has informed Indian stock market bourses that meeting of its board of directors is going to take place on 21st OCtober 2023 to consider and approve un-audited financial results for the second quarter of the current financial year and half year ended September 2023.