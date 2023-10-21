Yes Bank Q2 Results Live Updates: Private lender Yes Bank is all set to announce the results for the September quarter of FY 2023-24 on Saturday, October 21. Analysts expect that the bank's net profit will increase, while the net-interest income (NIIs) may decline in the September quarter.
Yes Bank Q2 results: Market expects turnaround in fundamentals
"In Q2 results today, market is expecting turnaround in fundamentals of the private lender. Market expects lowering of provisioning after improvement in corporate governance of the private lender, which may led to better margins and net income of the bank." says Arun Kejriwal, Founder at Kejriwal Research and Investment Services.
Yes Bank may report rise in YoY net profit
Due to lower base in corresponding period in the previous financial year 2022-23, Yes Bank is expected to report rise in YoY net income. So, market would be keen to know net profit of Yes Bank on sequential basis.
Market expects better margins, rise in net income
Yes Bannk is expected to report improved margins if the private lender decides to lower provisionings. The private lender is also expected to report rise in net income on YoY basis due to lower base in corresponding period in the previous financial. However, Yes Bank may report flattish net interest income as high interest regime has peaked out in Indian banking system.
