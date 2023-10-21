comScore
Yes Bank Q2 Results Live Updates: Market expects rise in net income, profit on YoY basis
LIVE UPDATES

Yes Bank Q2 Results Live Updates: Market expects rise in net income, profit on YoY basis

1 min read . Updated: 21 Oct 2023, 09:23 AM IST
Livemint

Yes Bank Q2 Results Live Updates: The leading private-sector lender will announce its July-September quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 on October 21.

Yes Bank (File Image) (MINT)Premium
Yes Bank (File Image) (MINT)

Yes Bank Q2 Results Live Updates: Private lender Yes Bank is all set to announce the results for the September quarter of FY 2023-24 on Saturday, October 21. Analysts expect that the bank's net profit will increase, while the net-interest income (NIIs) may decline in the September quarter.

Stay tuned to our Yes Bank Q2 results live blog for the latest updates on Q2FY24 earnings from the leading private-sector lender in the country.

21 Oct 2023, 09:21:53 AM IST

Yes Bank Q2 results: Market expects turnaround in fundamentals

"In Q2 results today, market is expecting turnaround in fundamentals of the private lender. Market expects lowering of provisioning after improvement in corporate governance of the private lender, which may led to better margins and net income of the bank." says Arun Kejriwal, Founder at Kejriwal Research and Investment Services.

21 Oct 2023, 08:34:43 AM IST

Yes Bank may report rise in YoY net profit

Due to lower base in corresponding period in the previous financial year 2022-23, Yes Bank is expected to report rise in YoY net income. So, market would be keen to know net profit of Yes Bank on sequential basis.

21 Oct 2023, 08:29:21 AM IST

Market expects better margins, rise in net income

Market expects better margins, rise in net income

Yes Bannk is expected to report improved margins due to lowering of provisionings. Net income of the bank is also expected to improve in July to September quarter if the private lender decides to lower its provisionings. However, Yes Bank is expected to report flattish growth in net interest income as high interest regime has peaked out in Indian banking system.

