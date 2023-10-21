ICICI Bank Q2 Results Live Updates: The leading private-sector lender beat Street estimates and reported a rise of 35 per cent in standalone net profit at ₹10,261 crore, compared to ₹7,557.8 crore in the corresponding period last year.
On Friday, shares of ICICI Bank settled 0.28 per cent lower at ₹932.45 apiece on the BSE. Shares will be in focus during Monday's session after reporting Q2FY24 results over the weekend.
The core operating profit grew by 21.7 per cent year-on-year to ₹14,314 crore in Q2-2024 from ₹11,765 crore in Q2-2023; excluding dividend income from subsidiaries/associates, core operating profit grew by 22.9 per cent year-on-year in Q2-2024
The gross NPA ratio declined to 2.48 per cent at September 30, 2023 from 2.76 per cent at June 30, 2023. The net NPA ratio declined to 0.43 per cent at September 30, 2023 from 0.48 per cent at June 30, 2023 and 0.61 per cent at September 30, 2022. The net addition to gross NPAs, excluding write-offs and sale, were ₹116 crore in Q2-2024 compared to ₹1,807 crore in Q1-2024. The gross NPA additions were ₹4,687 crore in Q2-2024 compared to ₹5,318 crore in Q1-2024.
The net interest margin was 4.53 per cent in Q2-2024 compared to 4.31 per cent in Q2-2023 and 4.78 per cent in Q1-2024. The net interest margin was 4.65 per cent in H1-2024. Provisions (excluding provision for tax) were ₹583 crore in Q2- 2024 compared to ₹1,644 crore in Q2-2023
-Total period-end deposits grew by 18.8 per cent year-on-year to ₹12,94,742 crore at September 30, 2023
-Average current account and savings account (CASA) ratio was 40.8 per cent in Q2-2024
Including profits for the six months ended September 30, 2023 (H1-2024), total capital adequacy ratio was 17.59 per cent and Tier-1 capital adequacy ratio was 16.86 per cent on a standalone basis at September 30, 2023
Profit before tax excluding treasury grew by 35.7 per cent year-on-year to ₹13,731 crore in the quarter ended September 30, 2023 (Q2-2024)
The bank's net-interest income (NII) --- the difference between interest earned and interest expended - rose 23.6 per cent to ₹18,307 crore, compared to ₹14,786.8 crore in the year-ago period.
Net profit comes in at ₹10, 261 crore in September quarter
ICICI Bank will declare its July-September quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q2FY24) shortly.
Yes Bank's total net income stood at ₹3,135 crore in Q2FY24, which is 0.2 per cent lower from its total net income of ₹3,141 crore in previous quarter. However, Yes Bank reported 9.4 per cent YoY rise in total nt income YoY as it stood at ₹2,866 crore in Q2FY23. However, banks cost to income in Q2FY24 stood at 74.4 per cent against its cost to income of 73.9 per cent in the previous quarter.
As expected, due to rise in cost of funding, Yes Bank has reported net interest income (NII) at ₹1,925 crore, which is 3.3 per cent lower from its NII in Q2FY23. NIM for Q2FY24 at 2.3 per cent is down by nearly 30 bps YoY and 20 bps QoQ.
"This is to inform you that the Bank has received a communication on October 19, 2023, from Reserve Bank of India (RBI) stating that the RBI has conducted incognito visits to certain branches of the Bank and had imposed a monetary penalty of Rs. 10,000/- on the Bank for non-compliance with RBI requirement of exchange of soiled/mutilated notes/coins at one of the branches of the Bank," Yes Bank said in an exchange communication.
