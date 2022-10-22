Yes Bank Q2 results: On account of rise in provisioning from ₹377 crore to ₹583 crore in second quarter of the current financial year, Yes Bank has reported 32.20 per cent dip in net profit on Year-on-Year or YoY-basis, despite logging 31.7 per cent rise in net interest income (NIM).

In Q2FY23 results, Yes Bank reported dip in net profit from ₹311 crore in Q1FY23 to ₹153 crore in Q2FY23, logging 50.80 per cent dip on quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis. However, on YoY-basis, Yes Bank's net profit has nosedived from ₹225 crore in Q2FY22 to ₹153 crore in recently ended September 2022 quarter, reporting YoY dip of 32.20 per cent.

The private lender has claimed that the dip in net profit of the bank is due to the rise in provisioning. As per the unaudited results of Yes Bank available on BSE website, provisioning for Q2FY23 stands at ₹583 crore against ₹377 crore in Q2FY22, near 54.40 per cent higher on YoY basis. However, Yes Bank's provisioning in Q1FY22 stood at ₹175 crore, which means the private lender has raised its provisioning by 233.60 per cent on QoQ-basis.

Yes Bank share price finished 1.25 per cent higher on Friday at ₹16.15 apiece on NSE.