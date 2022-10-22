Yes Bank Q2 results: Net profit dips on provisioning, net income grows 27%1 min read . Updated: 22 Oct 2022, 02:04 PM IST
- Yes Bank Q2 results: Private lender has raised provisioning by 54.40% in Q2FY23 on YoY basis
Yes Bank Q2 results: On account of rise in provisioning from ₹377 crore to ₹583 crore in second quarter of the current financial year, Yes Bank has reported 32.20 per cent dip in net profit on Year-on-Year or YoY-basis, despite logging 31.7 per cent rise in net interest income (NIM).