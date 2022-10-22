Yes Bank Q2 results: Net profit dips on provisioning, net income grows 27%

The private lender has claimed that the dip in net profit of the bank is due to the rise in provisioning. As per the unaudited results of Yes Bank available on BSE website, provisioning for Q2FY23 stands at ₹583 crore against ₹377 crore in Q2FY22, near 54.40 per cent higher on YoY basis. However, Yes Bank's provisioning in Q1FY22 stood at ₹175 crore, which means the private lender has raised its provisioning by 233.60 per cent on QoQ-basis.

