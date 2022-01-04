OPEN APP
Private lenders HDFC Bank and Yes Bank shared their respective business updates on Tuesday for the third quarter (Q3) of the current fiscal. HDFC Bank witnessed a loan growth of over 16% for the quarter under review whereas Yes Bank's loan growth recorded at 3.9% year-on-year (YoY).

HDFC Bank Q3 update

The Bank’s advances aggregated to approximately 12,600 billion as of December 31, 2021, a growth of around 16.4% over 10,823 billion as of December 31, 2020 and a growth of around 5% on a sequential basis.

Meanwhile, HDFC Bank’s deposits aggregated to approximately 14,460 billion, a growth of around 13.8% over 12,711 billion from the year-ago quarter and 2.8% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).

Its CASA deposits grew 24.6% YoY and 3.5% QoQ at 6,810 billion as of December 31, 2021. The bank’s CASA ratio stood at around 47% as of December 31, 2021, as compared to 43% as of December 2020 and 46.8% as of September 30, 2021.

Yes Bank Q3 update

Yes Bank witnessed a loan growth at 2.1% on a sequential basis and 3.9% on a yearly basis at 176,422 crore (provisional) in the third quarter. Meanwhile, its deposits were up 4.3% QoQ & up 26% YoY in Q3 at 184,289 crore.

The CASA (current account savings account) was up 47,5% to 55,997 crore as against 37,973 crore YoY and up 7.6% from 52,029 crore QoQ.

The credit-to-deposit ratio in Q3 was at 95.7% as compared to 116% in December 2020 quarter and 97.8% in the September quarter. On the other hand, the Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) of Yes Bank for the quarter stood at 127% versus 113% in the previous quarter and 120% in the year-ago quarter.

 

