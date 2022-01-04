Yes Bank, HDFC Bank share Q3 business update. Details here

Yes Bank, HDFC Bank share Q3 business update. Details here1 min read . 09:42 AM IST
- Yes Bank shares were trading over 1% higher at ₹14 apiece on the BSE in Tuesday's early deals after its Q3 update
Private lenders HDFC Bank and Yes Bank shared their respective business updates on Tuesday for the third quarter (Q3) of the current fiscal. HDFC Bank witnessed a loan growth of over 16% for the quarter under review whereas Yes Bank's loan growth recorded at 3.9% year-on-year (YoY).
HDFC Bank Q3 update
The Bank’s advances aggregated to approximately ₹12,600 billion as of December 31, 2021, a growth of around 16.4% over ₹10,823 billion as of December 31, 2020 and a growth of around 5% on a sequential basis.
Meanwhile, HDFC Bank’s deposits aggregated to approximately ₹14,460 billion, a growth of around 13.8% over ₹12,711 billion from the year-ago quarter and 2.8% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).
Its CASA deposits grew 24.6% YoY and 3.5% QoQ at ₹6,810 billion as of December 31, 2021. The bank’s CASA ratio stood at around 47% as of December 31, 2021, as compared to 43% as of December 2020 and 46.8% as of September 30, 2021.
Yes Bank Q3 update
Yes Bank witnessed a loan growth at 2.1% on a sequential basis and 3.9% on a yearly basis at ₹176,422 crore (provisional) in the third quarter. Meanwhile, its deposits were up 4.3% QoQ & up 26% YoY in Q3 at ₹184,289 crore.
The CASA (current account savings account) was up 47,5% to ₹55,997 crore as against ₹37,973 crore YoY and up 7.6% from ₹52,029 crore QoQ.
The credit-to-deposit ratio in Q3 was at 95.7% as compared to 116% in December 2020 quarter and 97.8% in the September quarter. On the other hand, the Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) of Yes Bank for the quarter stood at 127% versus 113% in the previous quarter and 120% in the year-ago quarter.
