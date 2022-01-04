Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / Company Results /  Yes Bank, HDFC Bank share Q3 business update. Details here

Yes Bank, HDFC Bank share Q3 business update. Details here

Yes Bank Q3 deposits grew 26% year-on-year
1 min read . 09:42 AM IST Livemint

  • Yes Bank shares were trading over 1% higher at 14 apiece on the BSE in Tuesday's early deals after its Q3 update

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Private lenders HDFC Bank and Yes Bank shared their respective business updates on Tuesday for the third quarter (Q3) of the current fiscal. HDFC Bank witnessed a loan growth of over 16% for the quarter under review whereas Yes Bank's loan growth recorded at 3.9% year-on-year (YoY).

Private lenders HDFC Bank and Yes Bank shared their respective business updates on Tuesday for the third quarter (Q3) of the current fiscal. HDFC Bank witnessed a loan growth of over 16% for the quarter under review whereas Yes Bank's loan growth recorded at 3.9% year-on-year (YoY).

HDFC Bank Q3 update

HDFC Bank Q3 update

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

The Bank’s advances aggregated to approximately 12,600 billion as of December 31, 2021, a growth of around 16.4% over 10,823 billion as of December 31, 2020 and a growth of around 5% on a sequential basis.

Meanwhile, HDFC Bank’s deposits aggregated to approximately 14,460 billion, a growth of around 13.8% over 12,711 billion from the year-ago quarter and 2.8% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).

Its CASA deposits grew 24.6% YoY and 3.5% QoQ at 6,810 billion as of December 31, 2021. The bank’s CASA ratio stood at around 47% as of December 31, 2021, as compared to 43% as of December 2020 and 46.8% as of September 30, 2021.

Yes Bank Q3 update

Yes Bank witnessed a loan growth at 2.1% on a sequential basis and 3.9% on a yearly basis at 176,422 crore (provisional) in the third quarter. Meanwhile, its deposits were up 4.3% QoQ & up 26% YoY in Q3 at 184,289 crore.

The CASA (current account savings account) was up 47,5% to 55,997 crore as against 37,973 crore YoY and up 7.6% from 52,029 crore QoQ.

The credit-to-deposit ratio in Q3 was at 95.7% as compared to 116% in December 2020 quarter and 97.8% in the September quarter. On the other hand, the Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) of Yes Bank for the quarter stood at 127% versus 113% in the previous quarter and 120% in the year-ago quarter.

 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!