YES Bank Q3 profit rises 77% YoY to ₹266.4 cr
Yes Bank's net interest income, however, declined 31 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,764 crore, while other income dipped 32 per cent to ₹734 crore
Yes Bank on Saturday reported a 77% year on year rise in net profit at ₹266.4 crore in October-December quarter as compared to ₹150.7 crore profit during the same quarter last year. The private lender's profit rose 18.2 per cent on quarter on quarter basis, while operating profit was up 7.7 per cent on Q-o-Q basis.
Yes Bank's net interest income, however, declined 31 per cent YoY to ₹1,764 crore, while it grew at 16.6 per cent on Q-o-Q basis, Yes Bank said in a stock exchange filing. The bank's other or non-interest income stood at ₹734 crore, with the highest ever retail fee income at ₹447 crore.
The bank's GNPA ratio further improves 14.7 per cent, vs 15.0 per cent last quarter, led by lower slippages at ₹978 crore vs ₹1,783 crore in Q2 FY22.
Yes Bank's resolution momentum has continued with ₹610 crore of cash recoveries and ₹573 crore of upgrades during Q3 FY22. The balance sheet also stayed above ₹3 lakh crore for first time since Sept 2019, up 6 per cent Q-o-Q.
