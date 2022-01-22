OPEN APP
Home / Companies / Company Results /  YES Bank Q3 profit rises 77% YoY to 266.4 cr
Listen to this article

Yes Bank on Saturday reported a 77% year on year rise in net profit at 266.4 crore in October-December quarter as compared to 150.7 crore profit during the same quarter last year. The private lender's profit rose 18.2 per cent on quarter on quarter basis, while operating profit was up 7.7 per cent on Q-o-Q basis.

Yes Bank's net interest income, however, declined 31 per cent YoY to 1,764 crore, while it grew at 16.6 per cent on Q-o-Q basis, Yes Bank said in a stock exchange filing. The bank's other or non-interest income stood at 734 crore, with the highest ever retail fee income at 447 crore.

The bank's GNPA ratio further improves 14.7 per cent, vs 15.0 per cent last quarter, led by lower slippages at 978 crore vs 1,783 crore in Q2 FY22.

Yes Bank's resolution momentum has continued with 610 crore of cash recoveries and 573 crore of upgrades during Q3 FY22. The balance sheet also stayed above 3 lakh crore for first time since Sept 2019, up 6 per cent Q-o-Q.

More details are being added.

MINT PREMIUM See All

 

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout