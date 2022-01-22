Yes Bank on Saturday reported a 77% year on year rise in net profit at ₹266.4 crore in October-December quarter as compared to ₹150.7 crore profit during the same quarter last year. The private lender's profit rose 18.2 per cent on quarter on quarter basis, while operating profit was up 7.7 per cent on Q-o-Q basis.

Yes Bank's net interest income, however, declined 31 per cent YoY to ₹1,764 crore, while it grew at 16.6 per cent on Q-o-Q basis, Yes Bank said in a stock exchange filing. The bank's other or non-interest income stood at ₹734 crore, with the highest ever retail fee income at ₹447 crore.

The bank's GNPA ratio further improves 14.7 per cent, vs 15.0 per cent last quarter, led by lower slippages at ₹978 crore vs ₹1,783 crore in Q2 FY22.

Yes Bank's resolution momentum has continued with ₹610 crore of cash recoveries and ₹573 crore of upgrades during Q3 FY22. The balance sheet also stayed above ₹3 lakh crore for first time since Sept 2019, up 6 per cent Q-o-Q.

More details are being added.

