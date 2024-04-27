Hello User
Yes Bank Results Live Updates: Bank to post earnings on April 27, shares surge ahead of report

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:13 AM IST
Shivangini

Yes Bank share price has surged ahead of the results announcement, with investors anticipating a decrease in provisioning and growth in deposits.

Yes Bank Results Live Updates: Shares of YES Bank Ltd were trading green in the trading session on April 26, in anticipation of its upcoming earnings release. The private sector bank is set to announce its results for the quarter and the financial year that concluded on March 31, 2024, on Saturday, April 27.

27 Apr 2024, 10:13 AM IST Yes Bank Results live: Bank's shares closing price

Yes Bank will announce its quarterly earnings today. Shares of Yes Bank closed 0.73% higher at 26.15 on BSE on Friday.

27 Apr 2024, 10:04 AM IST Yes Bank Results live: Bank to post earnings report on April 27

Yes Bank will post earnings report on April 27, 2024 for the fourth quarter that ended Mrch 31, 2024.

