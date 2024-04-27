Yes Bank Results Live Updates: Bank to post earnings on April 27, shares surge ahead of report
LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:13 AM IST
Yes Bank Results Live Updates: Shares of YES Bank Ltd were trading green in the trading session on April 26, in anticipation of its upcoming earnings release. The private sector bank is set to announce its results for the quarter and the financial year that concluded on March 31, 2024, on Saturday, April 27.
Yes Bank will announce its quarterly earnings today. Shares of Yes Bank closed 0.73% higher at ₹26.15 on BSE on Friday.
Yes Bank will post earnings report on April 27, 2024 for the fourth quarter that ended Mrch 31, 2024.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!