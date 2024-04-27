Yes Bank Q4 Results: Net profit jumps 123% Y-o-Y to ₹452 crore, NIMs steady at 2.4%; asset quality improves
Yes Bank Q4 Results: The bank's asset quality metrics displayed sustained improvement. Gross non-performing assets (GNPA) stood at 1.7%, net non-performing assets (NNPA) at 0.6%, and PCR at 66.6%. All these ratios showed significant improvement compared to the previous quarter.
Yes Bank Q4 Results: Indian Private lender YES Bank posted a significant increase in net profit by 123 per cent on April 27, as opposed to analysts' expectations for the fourth quarter (Q4) of FY24. The bank's net profit surged 123.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹452 crore, compared to ₹202.4 crore in Q4FY23. This growth momentum continued from the previous quarter, with a 95.2 per cent increase sequentially (Q-o-Q).