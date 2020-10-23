Yes Bank reports net profit of 129 crore for Q2 vs loss year ago

MUMBAI: Private sector lender Yes Bank on Friday reported a net profit of ₹129.4 crore for the September compared with a net loss of ₹600 crore in the year-ago period.

A Bloomberg poll of six analysts had estimated a loss of ₹1,178.3 crore for the lender.

Net interest income during the quarter fell 9.72% to ₹1,973.37 crore from ₹2,185.91 crore a year ago. Other income fell 25.3% year-on-year to ₹706.75 crore.

The bank's gross non-performing asset (NPA) ratio more than doubled to 16.9% as on 30 September from 7.39% a year ago, and as against 17.30% in the previous quarter. Net NPAs or bad loans rose to 4.70% from 4.35% a year ago.

Total provisions fell 11.14% to ₹1,187.34 crore during July-September from ₹1,336.25 crore for the corresponding quarter last year.

Yes Bank was near bankrupt in March and was rescued by a Reserve Bank of India-led bailout plan under which State Bank of India picked up 49% equity in the once-storied private sector lender.

On Friday, shares of the lender closed at ₹13.35 on the BSE, up 4.95% from previous close.

