OPEN APP
Home >Companies >Company Results >Yes Bank reports Q4 loss of 3,787.7 crore

Private lender Yes Bank on Friday reported a net loss of 3,787.75 crore for the March quarter. The gross non-performing assets (NPAs) stood at 15.41% in Q4 as compared to 15.36% in the previous quarter. The net NPAs came at 5.88% versus 4.04% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).

The bank had reported net loss of 3,668 crore (excluding extraordinary income) in the same quarter last year.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

The net interest income (NII), the difference between interest earned and interest, came at 986.6 crore, down 23% from 1,274 crore year-on-year (YoY). Provisions during the quarter increased 7.5% at 5,239.6 crore versus 4,872 crore in Q4FY20.

The bank said it accelerated provisioning in Q4FY21, to absorb slippages due to Covid-19.

The bank's deposits in Q4 grew 11% q-o-q and 55% y-o-y at 1,62,947 crore. During FY21, the bank demonstrated significant improvement in performance across key indicators despite severe headwinds of Covid-19 & moratorium imposed in Mar'20, Yes Bank said in the result update.

Ahead of the results, shares of Yes Bank closed 0.7% higher at 14.60 on the NSE on Friday.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout