Yes Bank reports Q4 loss of 3,787.7 crore

Private lender Yes Bank on Friday reported a net loss of ₹3,787.75 crore for the March quarter. The gross non-performing assets (NPAs) stood at 15.41% in Q4 as compared to 15.36% in the previous quarter. The net NPAs came at 5.88% versus 4.04% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).

The net interest income (NII), the difference between interest earned and interest, came at ₹986.6 crore, down 23% from ₹1,274 crore year-on-year (YoY). Provisions during the quarter increased 7.5% at ₹5,239.6 crore versus ₹4,872 crore in Q4FY20.

The bank said it accelerated provisioning in Q4FY21, to absorb slippages due to Covid-19.

The bank's deposits in Q4 grew 11% q-o-q and 55% y-o-y at ₹1,62,947 crore. During FY21, the bank demonstrated significant improvement in performance across key indicators despite severe headwinds of Covid-19 & moratorium imposed in Mar'20, Yes Bank said in the result update.

Ahead of the results, shares of Yes Bank closed 0.7% higher at ₹14.60 on the NSE on Friday.