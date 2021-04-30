Yes Bank reports Q4 loss of 3,787.7 crore

Yes Bank reports Q4 loss of ₹3,787.7 crore1 min read . 05:40 PM IST
- The gross NPA stood at 15.41% in the March quarter.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Private lender Yes Bank on Friday reported a net loss of ₹3,787.75 crore for the March quarter. The gross non-performing assets (NPAs) stood at 15.41% in Q4 as compared to 15.36% in the previous quarter. The net NPAs came at 5.88% versus 4.04% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).
Private lender Yes Bank on Friday reported a net loss of ₹3,787.75 crore for the March quarter. The gross non-performing assets (NPAs) stood at 15.41% in Q4 as compared to 15.36% in the previous quarter. The net NPAs came at 5.88% versus 4.04% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).
The bank had reported net loss of ₹3,668 crore (excluding extraordinary income) in the same quarter last year.
The bank had reported net loss of ₹3,668 crore (excluding extraordinary income) in the same quarter last year.
The net interest income (NII), the difference between interest earned and interest, came at ₹986.6 crore, down 23% from ₹1,274 crore year-on-year (YoY). Provisions during the quarter increased 7.5% at ₹5,239.6 crore versus ₹4,872 crore in Q4FY20.
The bank said it accelerated provisioning in Q4FY21, to absorb slippages due to Covid-19.
The bank's deposits in Q4 grew 11% q-o-q and 55% y-o-y at ₹1,62,947 crore. During FY21, the bank demonstrated significant improvement in performance across key indicators despite severe headwinds of Covid-19 & moratorium imposed in Mar'20, Yes Bank said in the result update.
Ahead of the results, shares of Yes Bank closed 0.7% higher at ₹14.60 on the NSE on Friday.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.