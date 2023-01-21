Yes Bank's Q3 PAT declines 81% to ₹51.5 cr, gross NPA contracts steeply on transfer to ARC3 min read . Updated: 21 Jan 2023, 02:33 PM IST
- During the quarter, net interest income (NII) came in at ₹1,971 crore up by 11.7% YoY but marginally down by 1% QoQ. Net interest margin (NIM) expanded by 10 bps YoY to 2.5% in Q3FY23, however, was down by 10 bps QoQ.
Mumbai-based Yes Bank presented its third-quarter earnings for FY23 on Saturday. The bank posted a PAT of ₹51.52 crore in Q3FY23 as against ₹266.43 crore in the same quarter last year, registering a decline of 80.66%. Also, PAT dropped by 66.28% compared to ₹152.82 crore in the preceding quarter. Among the major highlights of Q3 is that Yes Bank's gross NPA reached its lowest level since Q3 of FY19, due to the transfer of stressed assets to asset reconstruction company, JC Flowers.
