YES Bank's Q4 deposits up 54.7% to ₹162,947 crore1 min read . Updated: 05 Apr 2021, 09:25 AM IST
- The bank's advances was up 0.8% on a yearly basis and 1.8% on a quarterly basis.
Announcing its Q4 business update, YES Bank said that the bank's Loans & Advances came at ₹172,850 crore as of March 31, 2021, posting a 0.8% growth in year-on-year (YoY) terms against ₹171,443 crore as of March 31, 2020 and a 1.8% growth in quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis from ₹169,721 in December 31, 2020.
The bank's deposits grew 54.7% to ₹162,947 crore as compared to ₹105,364 crore on a yearly basis. On a quarterly basis, the deposits were up 11.4% from ₹146,233 crore as of December 2020.
The Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) stood at 122.7% as of March 31, 2021 versus 120% as of December 31, 2020. The CASA was up 51.8% to ₹42,587 crore against ₹28,063 crore YoY and up 12.2% from ₹37,973 crore QoQ
