Announcing its Q4 business update, YES Bank said that the bank's Loans & Advances came at 172,850 crore as of March 31, 2021, posting a 0.8% growth in year-on-year (YoY) terms against 171,443 crore as of March 31, 2020 and a 1.8% growth in quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis from 169,721 in December 31, 2020.

The bank's deposits grew 54.7% to 162,947 crore as compared to 105,364 crore on a yearly basis. On a quarterly basis, the deposits were up 11.4% from 146,233 crore as of December 2020.

The Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) stood at 122.7% as of March 31, 2021 versus 120% as of December 31, 2020. The CASA was up 51.8% to 42,587 crore against 28,063 crore YoY and up 12.2% from 37,973 crore QoQ

