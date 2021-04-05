YES Bank's Q4 deposits up 54.7% to 162,947 crore

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Announcing its Q4 business update, YES Bank said that the bank's Loans & Advances came at ₹172,850 crore as of March 31, 2021, posting a 0.8% growth in year-on-year (YoY) terms against ₹171,443 crore as of March 31, 2020 and a 1.8% growth in quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis from ₹169,721 in December 31, 2020.

The Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) stood at 122.7% as of March 31, 2021 versus 120% as of December 31, 2020. The CASA was up 51.8% to ₹42,587 crore against ₹28,063 crore YoY and up 12.2% from ₹37,973 crore QoQ