Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >Company Results >YES Bank's Q4 deposits up 54.7% to 162,947 crore

YES Bank's Q4 deposits up 54.7% to 162,947 crore

Premium
The bank's CASA was up 51.8% on YoY terms & up 12.2% on QoQ terms.
1 min read . 09:25 AM IST Staff Writer

  • The bank's advances was up 0.8% on a yearly basis and 1.8% on a quarterly basis.

Announcing its Q4 business update, YES Bank said that the bank's Loans & Advances came at 172,850 crore as of March 31, 2021, posting a 0.8% growth in year-on-year (YoY) terms against 171,443 crore as of March 31, 2020 and a 1.8% growth in quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis from 169,721 in December 31, 2020.

Announcing its Q4 business update, YES Bank said that the bank's Loans & Advances came at 172,850 crore as of March 31, 2021, posting a 0.8% growth in year-on-year (YoY) terms against 171,443 crore as of March 31, 2020 and a 1.8% growth in quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis from 169,721 in December 31, 2020.

The bank's deposits grew 54.7% to 162,947 crore as compared to 105,364 crore on a yearly basis. On a quarterly basis, the deposits were up 11.4% from 146,233 crore as of December 2020.

TRENDING STORIES See All

The bank's deposits grew 54.7% to 162,947 crore as compared to 105,364 crore on a yearly basis. On a quarterly basis, the deposits were up 11.4% from 146,233 crore as of December 2020.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) stood at 122.7% as of March 31, 2021 versus 120% as of December 31, 2020. The CASA was up 51.8% to 42,587 crore against 28,063 crore YoY and up 12.2% from 37,973 crore QoQ

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.