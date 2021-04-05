YES Bank's Q4 deposits up 54.7% to 162,947 crore

YES Bank's Q4 deposits up 54.7% to ₹162,947 crore1 min read . 09:25 AM IST
- The bank's advances was up 0.8% on a yearly basis and 1.8% on a quarterly basis.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Announcing its Q4 business update, YES Bank said that the bank's Loans & Advances came at ₹172,850 crore as of March 31, 2021, posting a 0.8% growth in year-on-year (YoY) terms against ₹171,443 crore as of March 31, 2020 and a 1.8% growth in quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis from ₹169,721 in December 31, 2020.
Announcing its Q4 business update, YES Bank said that the bank's Loans & Advances came at ₹172,850 crore as of March 31, 2021, posting a 0.8% growth in year-on-year (YoY) terms against ₹171,443 crore as of March 31, 2020 and a 1.8% growth in quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis from ₹169,721 in December 31, 2020.
The bank's deposits grew 54.7% to ₹162,947 crore as compared to ₹105,364 crore on a yearly basis. On a quarterly basis, the deposits were up 11.4% from ₹146,233 crore as of December 2020.
The bank's deposits grew 54.7% to ₹162,947 crore as compared to ₹105,364 crore on a yearly basis. On a quarterly basis, the deposits were up 11.4% from ₹146,233 crore as of December 2020.
The Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) stood at 122.7% as of March 31, 2021 versus 120% as of December 31, 2020. The CASA was up 51.8% to ₹42,587 crore against ₹28,063 crore YoY and up 12.2% from ₹37,973 crore QoQ
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.