Yes Bank shares Q2 business update, deposits grow 13%2 min read . Updated: 04 Oct 2022, 09:40 AM IST
- Shares of Yes Bank rose nearly 2% to ₹15 apiece on the BSE in Tuesday's opening deals
Announcing its Q2 FY23 business update, Yes Bank on Tuesday said that the bank's Loans & Advances came at ₹192,809 crore for the quarter ended September 2022 (provisional), up 11.6% year-on-year (YoY) and up 3.5% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). The bank's loans & advances for June 2022 were at ₹186,367 crore and for September 2021 at ₹172,839 crore.