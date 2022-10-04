Yes Bank shares Q2 business update, deposits grow 13%

The lender last month approved private equity firm JC Flowers ARC as the buyer for its ₹48,000 crore stressed loan portfolio. The US-based asset reconstruction company (ARC) had in July this year emerged as the base bidder for the proposed sale of the identified stressed loan book of Yes Bank aggregating up to ₹48,000 crore. As per the binding term sheet between the bank, JCF ARC LLC and JC Flowers for sale of the identified portfolio, the board members also approved the necessary investment for acquisition of up to 19.99% equity stake in JC Flowers ARC by the bank.

