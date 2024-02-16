Yuken India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 91.82% YoY

Yuken India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 23.73% & the profit increased by 91.82% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 6.65% and the profit increased by 39.4%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 10.42% q-o-q & decreased by 2.19% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 83.15% q-o-q & increased by 52.19% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹4.27 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 257.84% Y-o-Y.
Yuken India has delivered 7.85% return in the last 1 week, 21.18% return in the last 6 months, and 4.54% YTD return.
Currently, Yuken India has a market cap of ₹971.88 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹822.1 & ₹462.1 respectively.
Yuken India Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|107.45
|100.75
|+6.65%
|86.84
|+23.73%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|12.59
|14.05
|-10.42%
|12.87
|-2.19%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|3.69
|3.61
|+2.09%
|3.32
|+11.25%
|Total Operating Expense
|98.55
|95.89
|+2.77%
|80.99
|+21.68%
|Operating Income
|8.9
|4.86
|+83.15%
|5.85
|+52.19%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|8
|4.8
|+66.63%
|4.48
|+78.61%
|Net Income
|5.55
|3.98
|+39.4%
|2.9
|+91.82%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|4.27
|3.18
|+34.28%
|1.19
|+257.84%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹5.55Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹107.45Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!