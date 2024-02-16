Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Yuken India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 91.82% YoY

Yuken India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 91.82% YoY

Livemint

Yuken India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue Increased by 23.73% YoY & Profit Increased by 91.82% YoY

Yuken India Q3 FY24 Results Live

Yuken India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 23.73% & the profit increased by 91.82% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 6.65% and the profit increased by 39.4%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 10.42% q-o-q & decreased by 2.19% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 83.15% q-o-q & increased by 52.19% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 4.27 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 257.84% Y-o-Y.

Yuken India has delivered 7.85% return in the last 1 week, 21.18% return in the last 6 months, and 4.54% YTD return.

Currently, Yuken India has a market cap of 971.88 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 822.1 & 462.1 respectively.

Yuken India Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue107.45100.75+6.65%86.84+23.73%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total12.5914.05-10.42%12.87-2.19%
Depreciation/ Amortization3.693.61+2.09%3.32+11.25%
Total Operating Expense98.5595.89+2.77%80.99+21.68%
Operating Income8.94.86+83.15%5.85+52.19%
Net Income Before Taxes84.8+66.63%4.48+78.61%
Net Income5.553.98+39.4%2.9+91.82%
Diluted Normalized EPS4.273.18+34.28%1.19+257.84%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹5.55Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹107.45Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.