Yuken India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 91.82% YoY

Yuken India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 23.73% & the profit increased by 91.82% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 6.65% and the profit increased by 39.4%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 10.42% q-o-q & decreased by 2.19% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was up by 83.15% q-o-q & increased by 52.19% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹4.27 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 257.84% Y-o-Y.

Yuken India has delivered 7.85% return in the last 1 week, 21.18% return in the last 6 months, and 4.54% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Yuken India has a market cap of ₹971.88 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹822.1 & ₹462.1 respectively.

Yuken India Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 107.45 100.75 +6.65% 86.84 +23.73% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 12.59 14.05 -10.42% 12.87 -2.19% Depreciation/ Amortization 3.69 3.61 +2.09% 3.32 +11.25% Total Operating Expense 98.55 95.89 +2.77% 80.99 +21.68% Operating Income 8.9 4.86 +83.15% 5.85 +52.19% Net Income Before Taxes 8 4.8 +66.63% 4.48 +78.61% Net Income 5.55 3.98 +39.4% 2.9 +91.82% Diluted Normalized EPS 4.27 3.18 +34.28% 1.19 +257.84%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹5.55Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹107.45Cr

