Zee Entertainment Enterprises Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 8.94% YOY

Zee Entertainment Enterprises declared their Q2 FY24 results on 09 Nov, 2023. The topline increased by 20.45% & the profit increased by 8.94% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 22.88% and the profit increased by 330.18%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.75% q-o-q & decreased by 0.5% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 2248.96% q-o-q & decreased by 30% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹2.23 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 26.36% Y-o-Y.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises has delivered -2.41% return in the last 1 week, 36.83% return in the last 6 months, and 9.5% YTD return.

Currently, Zee Entertainment Enterprises has a market cap of ₹25247.25 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹290.7 & ₹170.1 respectively.

As of 11 Nov, 2023, out of 19 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Sell rating, 2 analysts have given a Hold rating, 5 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 10 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 11 Nov, 2023, was to Strong Buy.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Financials Period Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2437.79 1983.8 +22.88% 2023.9 +20.45% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 532.91 536.96 -0.75% 535.57 -0.5% Depreciation/ Amortization 77.23 78.52 -1.64% 74.34 +3.89% Total Operating Expense 2302.02 1978.02 +16.38% 1829.94 +25.8% Operating Income 135.77 5.78 +2248.96% 193.96 -30% Net Income Before Taxes 184.23 0.75 +24464% 201.32 -8.49% Net Income 122.96 -53.42 +330.18% 112.87 +8.94% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.23 0.52 +327.45% 1.77 +26.36%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹122.96Cr Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹2437.79Cr

