Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Zee Entertainment Enterprises Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 8.94% YOY

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 8.94% YOY

Livemint

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 20.45% YoY & profit increased by 8.94% YoY

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Q2 FY24 Results

Zee Entertainment Enterprises declared their Q2 FY24 results on 09 Nov, 2023. The topline increased by 20.45% & the profit increased by 8.94% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 22.88% and the profit increased by 330.18%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.75% q-o-q & decreased by 0.5% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 2248.96% q-o-q & decreased by 30% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 2.23 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 26.36% Y-o-Y.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises has delivered -2.41% return in the last 1 week, 36.83% return in the last 6 months, and 9.5% YTD return.

Currently, Zee Entertainment Enterprises has a market cap of 25247.25 Cr and 52wk high/low of 290.7 & 170.1 respectively.

As of 11 Nov, 2023, out of 19 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Sell rating, 2 analysts have given a Hold rating, 5 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 10 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 11 Nov, 2023, was to Strong Buy.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Financials

PeriodQ2 FY24Q1 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ2 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2437.791983.8+22.88%2023.9+20.45%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total532.91536.96-0.75%535.57-0.5%
Depreciation/ Amortization77.2378.52-1.64%74.34+3.89%
Total Operating Expense2302.021978.02+16.38%1829.94+25.8%
Operating Income135.775.78+2248.96%193.96-30%
Net Income Before Taxes184.230.75+24464%201.32-8.49%
Net Income122.96-53.42+330.18%112.87+8.94%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.230.52+327.45%1.77+26.36%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹122.96Cr

Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹2437.79Cr

Updated: 11 Nov 2023, 02:14 AM IST
