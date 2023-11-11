Zee Entertainment Enterprises Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 8.94% YOY
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 20.45% YoY & profit increased by 8.94% YoY
Zee Entertainment Enterprises declared their Q2 FY24 results on 09 Nov, 2023. The topline increased by 20.45% & the profit increased by 8.94% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 22.88% and the profit increased by 330.18%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.75% q-o-q & decreased by 0.5% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 2248.96% q-o-q & decreased by 30% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹2.23 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 26.36% Y-o-Y.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises has delivered -2.41% return in the last 1 week, 36.83% return in the last 6 months, and 9.5% YTD return.
Currently, Zee Entertainment Enterprises has a market cap of ₹25247.25 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹290.7 & ₹170.1 respectively.
As of 11 Nov, 2023, out of 19 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Sell rating, 2 analysts have given a Hold rating, 5 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 10 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 11 Nov, 2023, was to Strong Buy.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Financials
|Period
|Q2 FY24
|Q1 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2437.79
|1983.8
|+22.88%
|2023.9
|+20.45%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|532.91
|536.96
|-0.75%
|535.57
|-0.5%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|77.23
|78.52
|-1.64%
|74.34
|+3.89%
|Total Operating Expense
|2302.02
|1978.02
|+16.38%
|1829.94
|+25.8%
|Operating Income
|135.77
|5.78
|+2248.96%
|193.96
|-30%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|184.23
|0.75
|+24464%
|201.32
|-8.49%
|Net Income
|122.96
|-53.42
|+330.18%
|112.87
|+8.94%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.23
|0.52
|+327.45%
|1.77
|+26.36%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹122.96Cr
Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹2437.79Cr
