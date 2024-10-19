Zee Entertainment Enterprises Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 70.3% YOY

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Q2 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 17.93% YoY & profit increased by 70.3% YoY.

Published19 Oct 2024, 11:17 AM IST
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Q2 Results Live : Zee Entertainment Enterprises declared their Q2 results on 18 Oct, 2024, revealing a mixed performance with a significant rise in profit despite a notable decline in revenue. The company's topline decreased by 17.93% year-over-year, while profit surged by an impressive 70.3%. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue fell by 6.09%, but profit increased by 77.31%.

The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses saw a positive trend, declining by 5.55% quarter-over-quarter and 8.65% year-over-year. This reduction in costs contributed to an increase in operating income, which was up by 54.5% from the last quarter and 90.54% year-over-year.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 2.1, reflecting a decrease of 5.95% year-over-year. Despite the profit increase, the EPS decline raises questions about the company's overall financial health.

In terms of stock performance, Zee Entertainment has faced challenges, delivering a -2.75% return in the last week, a -13.15% return over the last six months, and a staggering -54.22% return year-to-date. Currently, the company has a market capitalization of 12,079.49 Cr, with a 52-week high of 299.7 and a low of 125.23.

Analyst sentiment surrounding Zee Entertainment is mixed. Out of 17 analysts covering the company, only 1 has given a Strong Sell rating, while 7 analysts recommend a Sell. Conversely, 5 analysts have rated the stock as Hold, 1 as Buy, and 3 as Strong Buy. As of 19 Oct, 2024, the consensus recommendation remains a Hold.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2000.72130.53-6.09%2437.79-17.93%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total486.8515.38-5.55%532.91-8.65%
Depreciation/ Amortization73.275.61-3.19%77.23-5.22%
Total Operating Expense17421963.09-11.26%2302.02-24.33%
Operating Income258.7167.44+54.5%135.77+90.54%
Net Income Before Taxes286.4179.89+59.21%184.23+55.46%
Net Income209.4118.1+77.31%122.96+70.3%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.11.52+38.32%2.23-5.95%
