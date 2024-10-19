Zee Entertainment Enterprises Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 70.3% YOY

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Q2 Results Live : Zee Entertainment Enterprises declared their Q2 results on 18 Oct, 2024, revealing a mixed performance with a significant rise in profit despite a notable decline in revenue. The company's topline decreased by 17.93% year-over-year, while profit surged by an impressive 70.3%. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue fell by 6.09%, but profit increased by 77.31%.
The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses saw a positive trend, declining by 5.55% quarter-over-quarter and 8.65% year-over-year. This reduction in costs contributed to an increase in operating income, which was up by 54.5% from the last quarter and 90.54% year-over-year.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹2.1, reflecting a decrease of 5.95% year-over-year. Despite the profit increase, the EPS decline raises questions about the company's overall financial health.
In terms of stock performance, Zee Entertainment has faced challenges, delivering a -2.75% return in the last week, a -13.15% return over the last six months, and a staggering -54.22% return year-to-date. Currently, the company has a market capitalization of ₹12,079.49 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹299.7 and a low of ₹125.23.
Analyst sentiment surrounding Zee Entertainment is mixed. Out of 17 analysts covering the company, only 1 has given a Strong Sell rating, while 7 analysts recommend a Sell. Conversely, 5 analysts have rated the stock as Hold, 1 as Buy, and 3 as Strong Buy. As of 19 Oct, 2024, the consensus recommendation remains a Hold.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2000.7
|2130.53
|-6.09%
|2437.79
|-17.93%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|486.8
|515.38
|-5.55%
|532.91
|-8.65%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|73.2
|75.61
|-3.19%
|77.23
|-5.22%
|Total Operating Expense
|1742
|1963.09
|-11.26%
|2302.02
|-24.33%
|Operating Income
|258.7
|167.44
|+54.5%
|135.77
|+90.54%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|286.4
|179.89
|+59.21%
|184.23
|+55.46%
|Net Income
|209.4
|118.1
|+77.31%
|122.96
|+70.3%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.1
|1.52
|+38.32%
|2.23
|-5.95%
