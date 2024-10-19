Zee Entertainment Enterprises Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 70.3% YOY

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Q2 Results Live : Zee Entertainment Enterprises declared their Q2 results on 18 Oct, 2024, revealing a mixed performance with a significant rise in profit despite a notable decline in revenue. The company's topline decreased by 17.93% year-over-year, while profit surged by an impressive 70.3%. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue fell by 6.09%, but profit increased by 77.31%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses saw a positive trend, declining by 5.55% quarter-over-quarter and 8.65% year-over-year. This reduction in costs contributed to an increase in operating income, which was up by 54.5% from the last quarter and 90.54% year-over-year.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹2.1, reflecting a decrease of 5.95% year-over-year. Despite the profit increase, the EPS decline raises questions about the company's overall financial health. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In terms of stock performance, Zee Entertainment has faced challenges, delivering a -2.75% return in the last week, a -13.15% return over the last six months, and a staggering -54.22% return year-to-date. Currently, the company has a market capitalization of ₹12,079.49 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹299.7 and a low of ₹125.23.

Analyst sentiment surrounding Zee Entertainment is mixed. Out of 17 analysts covering the company, only 1 has given a Strong Sell rating, while 7 analysts recommend a Sell. Conversely, 5 analysts have rated the stock as Hold, 1 as Buy, and 3 as Strong Buy. As of 19 Oct, 2024, the consensus recommendation remains a Hold.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2000.7 2130.53 -6.09% 2437.79 -17.93% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 486.8 515.38 -5.55% 532.91 -8.65% Depreciation/ Amortization 73.2 75.61 -3.19% 77.23 -5.22% Total Operating Expense 1742 1963.09 -11.26% 2302.02 -24.33% Operating Income 258.7 167.44 +54.5% 135.77 +90.54% Net Income Before Taxes 286.4 179.89 +59.21% 184.23 +55.46% Net Income 209.4 118.1 +77.31% 122.96 +70.3% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.1 1.52 +38.32% 2.23 -5.95%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹209.4Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹2000.7Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}