Zee Entertainment Enterprises Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 140.81% YOY

Zee Entertainment Enterprises declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 3.1% & the profit increased by 140.81% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 16.09% and the profit decreased by 52.39%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 6.69% q-o-q & increased by 8.47% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 46.46% q-o-q & decreased by 6.51% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.96 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 30.11% Y-o-Y.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises has delivered 7.31% return in the last 1 week, -30.49% return in last 6 months and -31.33% YTD return.
Currently the Zee Entertainment Enterprises has a market cap of ₹18120.2 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹299.7 & ₹152.5 respectively.
As of 15 Feb, 2024 out of 18 analysts covering the company, 6 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 5 analysts have given Sell rating, 5 analysts have given Hold rating &2 analysts have given Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 15 Feb, 2024 was to Sell.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2045.67
|2437.79
|-16.09%
|2111.17
|-3.1%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|497.26
|532.91
|-6.69%
|458.43
|+8.47%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|76.14
|77.23
|-1.41%
|91.25
|-16.56%
|Total Operating Expense
|1972.98
|2302.02
|-14.29%
|2033.42
|-2.97%
|Operating Income
|72.69
|135.77
|-46.46%
|77.75
|-6.51%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|82.14
|184.23
|-55.41%
|86.22
|-4.73%
|Net Income
|58.54
|122.96
|-52.39%
|24.31
|+140.81%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.96
|2.23
|-56.78%
|1.38
|-30.11%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹58.54Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹2045.67Cr
