Zee Entertainment Enterprises Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 140.81% YOY

Zee Entertainment Enterprises declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 3.1% & the profit increased by 140.81% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 16.09% and the profit decreased by 52.39%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 6.69% q-o-q & increased by 8.47% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 46.46% q-o-q & decreased by 6.51% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹0.96 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 30.11% Y-o-Y.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises has delivered 7.31% return in the last 1 week, -30.49% return in last 6 months and -31.33% YTD return.

Currently the Zee Entertainment Enterprises has a market cap of ₹18120.2 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹299.7 & ₹152.5 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 15 Feb, 2024 out of 18 analysts covering the company, 6 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 5 analysts have given Sell rating, 5 analysts have given Hold rating &2 analysts have given Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 15 Feb, 2024 was to Sell.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2045.67 2437.79 -16.09% 2111.17 -3.1% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 497.26 532.91 -6.69% 458.43 +8.47% Depreciation/ Amortization 76.14 77.23 -1.41% 91.25 -16.56% Total Operating Expense 1972.98 2302.02 -14.29% 2033.42 -2.97% Operating Income 72.69 135.77 -46.46% 77.75 -6.51% Net Income Before Taxes 82.14 184.23 -55.41% 86.22 -4.73% Net Income 58.54 122.96 -52.39% 24.31 +140.81% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.96 2.23 -56.78% 1.38 -30.11%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹58.54Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹2045.67Cr

