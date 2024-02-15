Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Zee Entertainment Enterprises Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 140.81% YOY

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 140.81% YOY

Livemint

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 3.1% YoY & profit increased by 140.81% YoY

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Q3 FY24 Results Live

Zee Entertainment Enterprises declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 3.1% & the profit increased by 140.81% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 16.09% and the profit decreased by 52.39%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 6.69% q-o-q & increased by 8.47% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 46.46% q-o-q & decreased by 6.51% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.96 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 30.11% Y-o-Y.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises has delivered 7.31% return in the last 1 week, -30.49% return in last 6 months and -31.33% YTD return.

Currently the Zee Entertainment Enterprises has a market cap of 18120.2 Cr and 52wk high/low of 299.7 & 152.5 respectively.

As of 15 Feb, 2024 out of 18 analysts covering the company, 6 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 5 analysts have given Sell rating, 5 analysts have given Hold rating &2 analysts have given Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 15 Feb, 2024 was to Sell.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2045.672437.79-16.09%2111.17-3.1%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total497.26532.91-6.69%458.43+8.47%
Depreciation/ Amortization76.1477.23-1.41%91.25-16.56%
Total Operating Expense1972.982302.02-14.29%2033.42-2.97%
Operating Income72.69135.77-46.46%77.75-6.51%
Net Income Before Taxes82.14184.23-55.41%86.22-4.73%
Net Income58.54122.96-52.39%24.31+140.81%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.962.23-56.78%1.38-30.11%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹58.54Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹2045.67Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.