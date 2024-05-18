Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Zee Entertainment Enterprises Q4 results : profit at 13.35Cr, Revenue increased by 3.2% YoY

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Q4 results : profit at ₹13.35Cr, Revenue increased by 3.2% YoY

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Q4 results : Revenue increased by 3.2% YoY & profit at 13.35Cr

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Q4 Results Live

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Q4 Results Live : Zee Entertainment Enterprises announced their Q4 results on 17 May, 2024, with the revenue increasing by 3.2% year-on-year and a profit of 13.35 crore.

The company had reported a loss of 196.01 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal year, making this turnaround in profitability significant.

Comparing to the previous quarter, the revenue showed a growth of 6.07%.

However, the Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a rise of 4.45% quarter-on-quarter and a significant increase of 206.79% year-on-year.

On the positive side, the operating income witnessed a notable increase of 45.04% quarter-on-quarter and 67.08% year-on-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at 0.29, marking a decrease of 57.33% year-on-year.

In terms of market performance, Zee Entertainment Enterprises delivered a return of 0.68% in the last week, but has seen negative returns of -46.79% in the last 6 months and -51.57% year-to-date.

With a current market cap of 12779.71 crore, the company's 52-week high/low stand at 299.7 and 129.25 respectively.

Analysts covering the company have mixed recommendations, with 5 analysts giving a Strong Sell rating, 6 analysts recommending Sell, and 6 analysts suggesting to Hold the stock.

As of 18 May, 2024, the consensus recommendation for Zee Entertainment Enterprises was to Sell.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2169.922045.67+6.07%2102.59+3.2%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total519.37497.26+4.45%169.29+206.79%
Depreciation/ Amortization77.276.14+1.39%62.1+24.32%
Total Operating Expense2064.491972.98+4.64%2039.49+1.23%
Operating Income105.4372.69+45.04%63.1+67.08%
Net Income Before Taxes113.9782.14+38.75%36.17+215.1%
Net Income13.3558.54-77.2%-196.01+106.81%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.290.96-69.56%0.69-57.33%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹13.35Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹2169.92Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

