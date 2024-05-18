Zee Entertainment Enterprises Q4 results : profit at ₹13.35Cr, Revenue increased by 3.2% YoY

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Q4 Results Live : Zee Entertainment Enterprises announced their Q4 results on 17 May, 2024, with the revenue increasing by 3.2% year-on-year and a profit of ₹13.35 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company had reported a loss of ₹196.01 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal year, making this turnaround in profitability significant.

Comparing to the previous quarter, the revenue showed a growth of 6.07%.

However, the Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a rise of 4.45% quarter-on-quarter and a significant increase of 206.79% year-on-year.

On the positive side, the operating income witnessed a notable increase of 45.04% quarter-on-quarter and 67.08% year-on-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹0.29, marking a decrease of 57.33% year-on-year.

In terms of market performance, Zee Entertainment Enterprises delivered a return of 0.68% in the last week, but has seen negative returns of -46.79% in the last 6 months and -51.57% year-to-date.

With a current market cap of ₹12779.71 crore, the company's 52-week high/low stand at ₹299.7 and ₹129.25 respectively.

Analysts covering the company have mixed recommendations, with 5 analysts giving a Strong Sell rating, 6 analysts recommending Sell, and 6 analysts suggesting to Hold the stock.

As of 18 May, 2024, the consensus recommendation for Zee Entertainment Enterprises was to Sell.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2169.92 2045.67 +6.07% 2102.59 +3.2% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 519.37 497.26 +4.45% 169.29 +206.79% Depreciation/ Amortization 77.2 76.14 +1.39% 62.1 +24.32% Total Operating Expense 2064.49 1972.98 +4.64% 2039.49 +1.23% Operating Income 105.43 72.69 +45.04% 63.1 +67.08% Net Income Before Taxes 113.97 82.14 +38.75% 36.17 +215.1% Net Income 13.35 58.54 -77.2% -196.01 +106.81% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.29 0.96 -69.56% 0.69 -57.33%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹13.35Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹2169.92Cr

