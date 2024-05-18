Zee Entertainment Enterprises Q4 results : profit at ₹13.35Cr, Revenue increased by 3.2% YoY

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Q4 Results Live : Zee Entertainment Enterprises announced their Q4 results on 17 May, 2024, with the revenue increasing by 3.2% year-on-year and a profit of ₹13.35 crore.
The company had reported a loss of ₹196.01 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal year, making this turnaround in profitability significant.
Comparing to the previous quarter, the revenue showed a growth of 6.07%.
However, the Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a rise of 4.45% quarter-on-quarter and a significant increase of 206.79% year-on-year.
On the positive side, the operating income witnessed a notable increase of 45.04% quarter-on-quarter and 67.08% year-on-year.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹0.29, marking a decrease of 57.33% year-on-year.
In terms of market performance, Zee Entertainment Enterprises delivered a return of 0.68% in the last week, but has seen negative returns of -46.79% in the last 6 months and -51.57% year-to-date.
With a current market cap of ₹12779.71 crore, the company's 52-week high/low stand at ₹299.7 and ₹129.25 respectively.
Analysts covering the company have mixed recommendations, with 5 analysts giving a Strong Sell rating, 6 analysts recommending Sell, and 6 analysts suggesting to Hold the stock.
As of 18 May, 2024, the consensus recommendation for Zee Entertainment Enterprises was to Sell.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2169.92
|2045.67
|+6.07%
|2102.59
|+3.2%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|519.37
|497.26
|+4.45%
|169.29
|+206.79%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|77.2
|76.14
|+1.39%
|62.1
|+24.32%
|Total Operating Expense
|2064.49
|1972.98
|+4.64%
|2039.49
|+1.23%
|Operating Income
|105.43
|72.69
|+45.04%
|63.1
|+67.08%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|113.97
|82.14
|+38.75%
|36.17
|+215.1%
|Net Income
|13.35
|58.54
|-77.2%
|-196.01
|+106.81%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.29
|0.96
|-69.56%
|0.69
|-57.33%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹13.35Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹2169.92Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!