Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is a large-cap company having a market cap of ₹20,992.15 Cr and the company deals in the Consumer Discretionary sector. ZEE, today, is the global entertainment platform for experiencing multi-language digital content on a 24/7 basis. The company has declared its Q3 earnings today and said its operating revenue reached ₹2111.20 Cr in the quarter ended December 2022 compared to ₹2112.60 Cr in the year-ago quarter, representing a fall of -0.1%.

The EBITDA falls to ₹338 Cr in Q3FY23 compared to ₹479.30 Cr in Q3FY22, representing a fall of 29.5% YoY. Whereas the EBITDA margin falls to 16.0% in Q3FY23 compared to 22.7% in Q3FY22. Zee Entertainment said its fall in EBITDA was impacted by slower growth in revenue and elevated investment in content, marketing and technology.

The company said its profit before tax (PBT) reached ₹86.20 Cr in Q3FY23 compared to ₹414.10 Cr in the year-ago quarter, representing a fall of 79.2% YoY whereas the net profit of the company stood at ₹24.30 Cr in Q3FY23 compared to ₹298.70 Cr in the year-ago quarter, representing a fall of -91.9% YoY. The EPS of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd reached ₹0.25 in Q3FY23 compared to ₹3.11 in the year-ago quarter.

The company said its domestic Ad revenues came at Rs. 101.54 Cr, QoQ up by 5.7%, YoY declined by 15.8% and its Ad Revenue YoY growth was impacted due to FTA withdrawal (Zee Anmol) and a slowdown in FMCG spending due to challenging macroeconomic environment.

Zee Entertainment said its subscription revenue YoY wasup 11.2%, aided by underlying organic growth in Zee5, Zee Music and by recognition of subscription revenue from Siti network and other sales and services revenue YoY was up 148% aided by higher syndication revenue. Whereas the theatrical performance continues to be soft.

The shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited closed today on the NSE at ₹218 apiece, down by 3.69% from the previous close of ₹226.35.