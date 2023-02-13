Zee Entertainment Q3 Earnings: PAT falls 91% YoY, struggles in revenue growth
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is a large cap company having a market cap of ₹20,992.15 Cr and the company deals in the Consumer Discretionary sector.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is a large-cap company having a market cap of ₹20,992.15 Cr and the company deals in the Consumer Discretionary sector. ZEE, today, is the global entertainment platform for experiencing multi-language digital content on a 24/7 basis. The company has declared its Q3 earnings today and said its operating revenue reached ₹2111.20 Cr in the quarter ended December 2022 compared to ₹2112.60 Cr in the year-ago quarter, representing a fall of -0.1%.
