Zee Entertainment Q3 Earnings: PAT falls 91% YoY, struggles in revenue growth

The company said its profit before tax (PBT) reached ₹86.20 Cr in Q3FY23 compared to ₹414.10 Cr in the year-ago quarter, representing a fall of 79.2% YoY whereas the net profit of the company stood at ₹24.30 Cr in Q3FY23 compared to ₹298.70 Cr in the year-ago quarter, representing a fall of -91.9% YoY. The EPS of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd reached ₹0.25 in Q3FY23 compared to ₹3.11 in the year-ago quarter.