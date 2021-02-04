Zee Entertainment Enterprises on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹400 crore for the quarter ended 31 December, 2020. The company had posted a net profit of ₹349 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's Q3 consolidated total income rose 30% to ₹2,757 crore as against ₹2,120 crore in December 2019.

Excluding content syndication deal, Q3 revenue at ₹2,178.1 crore, and the EBITDA is at ₹715.7 crore.

Domestic advertising grew by 7.5% and domestic subscription revenue grew by 9.3% on a like-to-like basis, Zee Entertainment said in a regulatory filing.

The company said that the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has spread globally and in India, which has affected economic activities.

"The impact on the results for the quarter and nine months ended 31 December 2020 is primarily due to restrictions caused by the COVID-19 on the business activities," Zee said in a regulatory filing.

Hence, the results for the quarter and nine months ended 31 December 2020 are not strictly comparable with the results of the earlier periods presented, it further said. "The Group has assessed the impact of this pandemic and the same has been incorporated in the plans going forward," it added.

Zee also stated that it has taken various steps aimed at augmenting liquidity, conserving cash including various cost-saving initiatives, and sale of non-core and other assets.

"Based on the assessment and steps being taken, the Group expects no further adjustments to the carrying amounts of the property plant and equipment, intangible assets (including goodwill), investments, receivables, inventory and other current assets, as at 31 December 2020," it said.

Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises were trading 1.80% higher at ₹248.45 apiece on BSE.









