Zee Media Corporation Q3 FY24 Results Live: Loss Rise by 87.42% YoY

Zee Media Corporation declared their Q3 FY24 results on 12 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 2.27% & the loss increased by 87.42% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 10.37% and the loss increased by 16.97%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 7.76% q-o-q & increased by 14.47% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 15.03% q-o-q & decreased by 148.44% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-0.57 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 83.87% Y-o-Y.
Zee Media Corporation has delivered 2.02% return in the last 1 week, 20.72% return in the last 6 months, and 0.33% YTD return.
Currently, Zee Media Corporation has a market cap of ₹947.52 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹18.3 & ₹7.35 respectively.
Zee Media Corporation Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|167.31
|151.59
|+10.37%
|171.2
|-2.27%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|97.49
|90.47
|+7.76%
|85.17
|+14.47%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|19.19
|19.52
|-1.69%
|23.29
|-17.6%
|Total Operating Expense
|211.93
|190.38
|+11.32%
|189.16
|+12.04%
|Operating Income
|-44.62
|-38.79
|-15.03%
|-17.96
|-148.44%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-46.41
|-41.24
|-12.54%
|-24.07
|-92.81%
|Net Income
|-35.91
|-30.7
|-16.97%
|-19.16
|-87.42%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.57
|-0.5
|-13.83%
|-0.31
|-83.87%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-35.91Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹167.31Cr
