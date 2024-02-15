Zee Media Corporation Q3 FY24 Results Live: Loss Rise by 87.42% YoY

Zee Media Corporation declared their Q3 FY24 results on 12 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 2.27% & the loss increased by 87.42% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 10.37% and the loss increased by 16.97%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 7.76% q-o-q & increased by 14.47% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 15.03% q-o-q & decreased by 148.44% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹-0.57 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 83.87% Y-o-Y.

Zee Media Corporation has delivered 2.02% return in the last 1 week, 20.72% return in the last 6 months, and 0.33% YTD return.

Currently, Zee Media Corporation has a market cap of ₹947.52 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹18.3 & ₹7.35 respectively.

Zee Media Corporation Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 167.31 151.59 +10.37% 171.2 -2.27% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 97.49 90.47 +7.76% 85.17 +14.47% Depreciation/ Amortization 19.19 19.52 -1.69% 23.29 -17.6% Total Operating Expense 211.93 190.38 +11.32% 189.16 +12.04% Operating Income -44.62 -38.79 -15.03% -17.96 -148.44% Net Income Before Taxes -46.41 -41.24 -12.54% -24.07 -92.81% Net Income -35.91 -30.7 -16.97% -19.16 -87.42% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.57 -0.5 -13.83% -0.31 -83.87%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-35.91Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹167.31Cr

