ZEE Entertainment today reported a consolidated net profit of ₹270 crore for the September quarter (Q2FY22). The profit for the period under review more than doubled when compared with ₹94 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's revenue from operations came in at ₹1978 crore for the reporting period, up 15% as compared to ₹1,721 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.

The media giant has earlier cancelled its board meeting to declare the quarterly results for July-September period due to lack of quorum. The Mumbai-headquartered company was earlier scheduled to hold its board meeting on October 27.

ZEE has been embroiled in a legal dispute regarding a board revamp and management changes with two Invesco-controlled funds, which together own nearly 18% of the firm. In September, Sony's India entertainment unit announced a deal to buy a majority stake in Zee to become the country's largest broadcaster.

US investment firm Invesco had publicly lashed out at Zee and objected to some terms of its proposed merger with Sony, weeks after the deal announcement.

The company reported an EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) of ₹421 crore in the second quarter, with margins at 20.8%.

Domestic advertising revenues grew both on year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter basus by 20% and 19% respectively.

Ahead of the results, ZEE shares were down 0.87% to close at ₹314.60 apiece on NSE.

