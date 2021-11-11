Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / Company Results /  ZEE Q2 results: Net profit more than doubles to 270 cr

ZEE Q2 results: Net profit more than doubles to 270 cr

Ahead of the results, ZEE shares were down 0.87% to close at 314.60 apiece on NSE.
1 min read . 06:00 PM IST Livemint

  • ZEE Q2 results: The media giant's revenue from operations came in at 1978 crore for the reporting period

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

ZEE Entertainment today reported a consolidated net profit of 270 crore for the September quarter (Q2FY22). The profit for the period under review more than doubled when compared with 94 crore in the year-ago period.

ZEE Entertainment today reported a consolidated net profit of 270 crore for the September quarter (Q2FY22). The profit for the period under review more than doubled when compared with 94 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's revenue from operations came in at 1978 crore for the reporting period, up 15% as compared to 1,721 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.

The company's revenue from operations came in at 1978 crore for the reporting period, up 15% as compared to 1,721 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

The media giant has earlier cancelled its board meeting to declare the quarterly results for July-September period due to lack of quorum. The Mumbai-headquartered company was earlier scheduled to hold its board meeting on October 27.

ZEE has been embroiled in a legal dispute regarding a board revamp and management changes with two Invesco-controlled funds, which together own nearly 18% of the firm. In September, Sony's India entertainment unit announced a deal to buy a majority stake in Zee to become the country's largest broadcaster.

US investment firm Invesco had publicly lashed out at Zee and objected to some terms of its proposed merger with Sony, weeks after the deal announcement.

The company reported an EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) of 421 crore in the second quarter, with margins at 20.8%.

Domestic advertising revenues grew both on year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter basus by 20% and 19% respectively.

Ahead of the results, ZEE shares were down 0.87% to close at 314.60 apiece on NSE.

MINT PREMIUM See All

UP, Bihar & Jharkhand have given both jabs to less ...

3 Indian Pharma Companies that are Investing Big Time f ...

BoB’s Q2 show leaves much to be desired

All about Falguni Nayar,  billionaire founder of Nykaa

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!