Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹299 crore for the December quarter, down 25% from a year ago. It was ₹400 crore in the last year quarter.

The media giant's revenue from operations fell 22% to ₹2,112 crore during the third quarter as against ₹2,728 crore in the year-ago period.

On Wednesday, ahead of the results, ZEE shares rose 0.92% to close at ₹292.25 on NSE.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.