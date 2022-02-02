ZEE Q3 results: Net profit falls 25%, revenue sinks too1 min read . Updated: 02 Feb 2022, 05:54 PM IST
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹299 crore for the December quarter, down 25% from a year ago. It was ₹400 crore in the last year quarter.
The media giant's revenue from operations fell 22% to ₹2,112 crore during the third quarter as against ₹2,728 crore in the year-ago period.
On Wednesday, ahead of the results, ZEE shares rose 0.92% to close at ₹292.25 on NSE.
