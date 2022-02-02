OPEN APP
Home / Companies / Company Results /  ZEE Q3 results: Net profit falls 25%, revenue sinks too
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of 299 crore for the December quarter, down 25% from a year ago. It was 400 crore in the last year quarter.

The media giant's revenue from operations fell 22% to 2,112 crore during the third quarter as against 2,728 crore in the year-ago period.

On Wednesday, ahead of the results, ZEE shares rose 0.92% to close at 292.25 on NSE.

