ZEE Q3 results: Net profit falls 25%, revenue sinks too

ZEE Q3 results: Net profit falls 25%, revenue sinks too

On Wednesday, ahead of the results, ZEE shares rose 0.92% to close at 292.25 on NSE.
1 min read . 05:54 PM IST Livemint

  • The media giant's revenue from operations fell 22% to 2,112 crore during the third quarter

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of 299 crore for the December quarter, down 25% from a year ago. It was 400 crore in the last year quarter.

The media giant's revenue from operations fell 22% to 2,112 crore during the third quarter as against 2,728 crore in the year-ago period.

