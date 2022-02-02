ZEE Q3 results: Net profit falls 25%, revenue sinks too

ZEE Q3 results: Net profit falls 25%, revenue sinks too1 min read . 05:54 PM IST
- The media giant's revenue from operations fell 22% to ₹2,112 crore during the third quarter
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹299 crore for the December quarter, down 25% from a year ago. It was ₹400 crore in the last year quarter.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹299 crore for the December quarter, down 25% from a year ago. It was ₹400 crore in the last year quarter.
The media giant's revenue from operations fell 22% to ₹2,112 crore during the third quarter as against ₹2,728 crore in the year-ago period.
The media giant's revenue from operations fell 22% to ₹2,112 crore during the third quarter as against ₹2,728 crore in the year-ago period.
On Wednesday, ahead of the results, ZEE shares rose 0.92% to close at ₹292.25 on NSE.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!