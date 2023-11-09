ZEEL Q2 Results: Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) released their July-September quarter results on Thursday and the company posted 9% year-on-year increase in their consolidated net profits which were recorded at ₹123 crore from ₹113 crore during the same quarter last fiscal. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This is a developing story, will be updated with more inputs

