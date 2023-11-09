ZEEL Q2 Results: Net Profit rises 9% YoY to ₹123 crore, revenue jump 20%
- ZEEL Q2 Results: The operating revenue of the company jumped 20% year-on-year to ₹2,437 crore
ZEEL Q2 Results: Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) released their July-September quarter results on Thursday and the company posted 9% year-on-year increase in their consolidated net profits which were recorded at ₹123 crore from ₹113 crore during the same quarter last fiscal.
This is a developing story, will be updated with more inputs
