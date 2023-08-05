Zen Technologies Q1 Results: Zen Technologies announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q1FY24) on August 5, reporting a multi-fold jump of 532 per cent at ₹47.08 crore, compared to ₹7.4 crore in the corresponding period last year. The RPG Enterprises Group-company's revenue from operations during the first quarter of current fiscal stood at ₹132.45 crore, registering a surge of 257 per cent, compared to ₹37.07 crore in the year-ago period.

