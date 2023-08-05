Hello User
Zen Technologies Q1 Results: Net profit jumps multi-folds to 47 crore, revenue up 257% YoY

Zen Technologies Q1 Results: Net profit jumps multi-folds to 47 crore, revenue up 257% YoY

1 min read 05 Aug 2023, 08:44 PM IST Nikita Prasad

  • Zen Technologies Q1 Results: The RPG Enterprises Group-company's revenue from operations during the first quarter of current fiscal stood at 132.45 crore, registering a surge of 257 per cent, compared to 37.07 crore in the year-ago period.

Zen Technologies reported a net profit at 47 crore in June quarter.

Zen Technologies Q1 Results: Zen Technologies announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q1FY24) on August 5, reporting a multi-fold jump of 532 per cent at 47.08 crore, compared to 7.4 crore in the corresponding period last year. The RPG Enterprises Group-company's revenue from operations during the first quarter of current fiscal stood at 132.45 crore, registering a surge of 257 per cent, compared to 37.07 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's board approved the re-appointment of Shilpa Choudari as the whole-time director of the company for a further period of three years starting from November 1, 2023, subject to the approval of shareholders at its annual general meeting (AGM).

The board also approved the re-appointment of Sirisha Chintapalli as the independent director of the company for second term of three years starting from August 8, 2023, subject to the approval of shareholders at the AGM.

In the preceding January-March quarter of fiscal 2022-23, Zen Technologies posted a 508.13 per cent jump in its profit after tax to 20.19 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, against 3.32 crore in the year-ago period.

Ashok Atluri, Chairman and Managing Director had said, "Our investment in R&D reached an all-time high of nearly 19 crore, significantly higher than the average of 12-14 crore spent in the last five years."

‘’We have placed bids for substantial orders and we expect the results to be out by H1FY24," Ashok Atluri said, adding, "To capitalise on these potential opportunities, we are taking steps to enhance the bandwidth of our key functions, including Supply Chain, Procurement, and Production Planning.''

On August 4, shares of Zen Technologies settled 1.65 per cent higher at 613.45 after hitting an intra day high of 617.67 apiece on the BSE.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
05 Aug 2023, 08:44 PM IST
