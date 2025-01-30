Zenith Fibres Q3 Results 2025:Zenith Fibres has declared their Q3 results for 2025 on 28 Jan, 2025, showcasing impressive growth. The company's topline increased by 51.61% year-over-year, and profit surged by an astonishing 113.46% to reach ₹1.11 crore. Revenue for the quarter stood at ₹14.1 crore.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Zenith Fibres reported a revenue growth of 6.17% and a profit increase of 60.87%. This consistent upward trajectory reflects the company's robust operational strategies.
Despite the positive results, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 3.73% quarter-over-quarter and 15.83% year-over-year, indicating rising operational costs that could impact future profitability.
Notably, the operating income witnessed a remarkable increase of 1340% quarter-over-quarter and 2166.67% year-over-year, highlighting a significant improvement in operational efficiency.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 is reported at ₹2.83, which marks an increase of 114.39% year-over-year, further emphasizing the company's strong performance in this quarter.
Zenith Fibres has delivered a 3.1% return in the last week, but experienced a decline of 9.88% over the past six months and a 4.28% drop year-to-date.
Currently, Zenith Fibres holds a market capitalization of ₹30.01 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹106.4 and a low of ₹64, indicating volatility in the stock's performance.
Zenith Fibres Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|14.1
|13.28
|+6.17%
|9.3
|+51.61%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1.39
|1.34
|+3.73%
|1.2
|+15.83%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.21
|0.2
|+5%
|0.2
|+5%
|Total Operating Expense
|13.48
|13.33
|+1.13%
|9.33
|+44.48%
|Operating Income
|0.62
|-0.05
|+1340%
|-0.03
|+2166.67%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1.48
|0.86
|+72.09%
|0.65
|+127.69%
|Net Income
|1.11
|0.69
|+60.87%
|0.52
|+113.46%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.83
|1.76
|+60.8%
|1.32
|+114.39%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.